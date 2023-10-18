fantom

DeFi

Fantom’s ‘Foundation Wallets’ drained for $550K

The exact cause relating to the compromised wallets remains unknown, though the company confirmed the funds lost by the employee are being “tracked and investigated”

by Sebastian Sinclair /
Business

Multichain team pivots after security debacle

Despite a $130 million exploit, Multichain’s team has launched a new project based on the same concept as the previous one

by Shalini Nagarajan /
DeFi

Multichain bridge woes spell end for Fantom-based DEX

SpiritSwap will shut down by Sept. 1st unless a new team takes over.

by Shalini Nagarajan /
DeFiMarkets

Where’s the Non-Bitcoin Market Headed Over Coming Months?

Smaller cryptoassets largely act as high-beta alternatives to ether and their prices have been positively correlated with ETH performance in recent weeks

by Sebastian Sinclair /
DeFiMarkets

Cronje Says DeFi Saved Fantom: ‘We Are Cash Flow Positive’

DeFi developer Andre Cronje has detailed the ups and downs of Fantom development, claiming the team now has 30 years worth of runway

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Finance

Hacker Posed as Ankr Employee To Phish Polygon and Fantom Users

The hacker tricked customer service for Ankr’s DNS provider into giving them access to Ankr’s domain registrar

by Jack Kubinec /
DeFiMarkets

DeFi Star Developer Andre Cronje Calls it Quits

The influential developer of projects such as Fantom and Yearn Finance is leaving DeFi for good, according to former Fantom Foundation colleague Anton Nell

by Sebastian Sinclair /
Markets

Bitcoin Takes a Breather; Fantom TVL Explodes: Markets Wrap

Bitcoin price retreats to $54,000 after a strong run while fundamentals remain strong, Fantom total value locked explodes; its price follows.

by Sam Martin /

