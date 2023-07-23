FedNow
The ambitious effort by the Federal Reserve has been in the works since 2019, and the lag has given stablecoins a lot of room to run
by Michael Bodley /
Stablecoins offer global financial access and on-chain transactions without limitations, while FedNow falls short in terms of utility, global reach and inclusivity
The US is long overdue for a faster payments system, and FedNow is the solution
by Charlene Fadirepo /
The FedNow program shows that most of the benefits of CBDCs are being achieved through other technologies, Bowman said
by Casey Wagner /
US politicians are warning of potential Fed overreach in the form of a CBDC, although there’s no formal proposal for one just yet
by Sebastian Sinclair /
A mix of small and large financial institutions have declared intent to start using the FedNow service