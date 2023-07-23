FedNow

Analysis

Federal Reserve’s FedNow unlikely to pose a threat to stablecoins

The ambitious effort by the Federal Reserve has been in the works since 2019, and the lag has given stablecoins a lot of room to run

by Michael Bodley /
DeFi

Will Stablecoins Still Be Relevant After FedNow?

Stablecoins offer global financial access and on-chain transactions without limitations, while FedNow falls short in terms of utility, global reach and inclusivity

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Opinion

FedNow Will Save the US From a CBDC

The US is long overdue for a faster payments system, and FedNow is the solution

by Charlene Fadirepo /
Policy

Fed Governor Bowman: US Digital Dollar Poses Some Risks

The FedNow program shows that most of the benefits of CBDCs are being achieved through other technologies, Bowman said

by Casey Wagner /
Policy

Fed-issued CBDC Is a Hot Topic This Campaign Season

US politicians are warning of potential Fed overreach in the form of a CBDC, although there’s no formal proposal for one just yet

by Sebastian Sinclair /
Finance

Fed Says Real-time Payments Service To Launch in July

A mix of small and large financial institutions have declared intent to start using the FedNow service

by Shalini Nagarajan /

