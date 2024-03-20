Financial Conduct Authority

There are a total of 8 articles associated with Financial Conduct Authority.
Opinion

No, the UK’s Financial Conduct Authority isn’t now pro-crypto ETF

While markets have been quick to seize the FCA’s latest crypto announcement as an opportunity, there is reason to be more skeptical

by Laura Navaratnam /
Policy

ByBit to suspend UK market activity in early October

ByBit made the announcement a day after the FCA gave crypto companies ‘a final warning’

by Katherine Ross /
Policy

UK down to 10 crypto ATMs after financial watchdog’s latest cull

Crypto ATMs are on track to go extinct in the UK amidst a crackdown from the country’s top financial regulator

by Sebastian Sinclair /
Policy

Crypto has 3 months to clean up UK ads — or face jail and ‘unlimited’ fines

No matter where companies are based, all crypto marketing in the UK must stick to strict regulations starting October 8

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Policy

UK Regulator’s New Crypto Rules Include ‘Cooling-off Period’ for Investors

Regulations include provision prohibits companies from engaging with prospective consumers until they reconfirm interest at least 24 hours later

by Ben Strack /
MarketsPolicy

UK Regulation of Crypto as Financial Product Edges Closer

A wide-ranging bill, which new PM Rishi Sunak helped formulate, will oversee the regulation of cryptoassets and their promotion

by Shalini Nagarajan /
MarketsPolicy

Bitcoin ATMs Illegal in the UK, Regulator Says

The FCA “warned” crypto ATM operators in the UK to “shut their machines down” or “face enforcement action”

by Morgan Chittum /
Finance

Increased Scam Reports Linked to Crypto, FCA Finds

Of more than 16,000 possible scams reported to the UK regulator between April and September 2021, about 3,000 were related to cryptocurrencies

by Ben Strack /

