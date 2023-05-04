Florida

There are a total of 8 articles associated with Florida.
article-image

Policy

Florida Legislature’s Near-unanimous Vote Approves CBDC Ban

The bill effectively prohibits CBDCs for use as money across the state and is expected to take effect on July 1 following Governor Ron DeSantis’ seal of approval

by Sebastian Sinclair /
article-image

Policy

Keep Your Eye on That FTX Lawsuit in Florida, Attorney Says

If certain cryptos are deemed securities, it can open a new area of liability with respect to state laws, one attorney said

by Casey Wagner /
article-image

Policy

Florida Bill Banning CBDCs Might Accidentally Ban Bitcoin Too

The House Commerce Committee reportedly voted 15-5 in favor of passing a bill that blocks the use of a federally-backed CBDC under Florida law

by Shalini Nagarajan /
article-image

Policy

These 5 Crypto-friendly US States Show Initiative on Tax Laws

As federal tax deadline looms, here’s where some of the friendliest US states stand on reforms

by Sebastian Sinclair /
article-image

MarketsPolicy

DeSantis Says Florida ‘Should Be Willing’ To Accept Taxes in Crypto

DeSantis said he is working with state agencies to figure out the logistics of businesses paying taxes with crypto, indicating that Florida could adopt the new tax strategy

by Sebastian Sinclair /
article-image

FinanceMarkets

A Real Estate-Backed NFT Sold For $653,000

The Florida four-bedroom house had a starting price tag of $650,000

by Morgan Chittum /
article-image

Markets

Verdict in Craig Wright Civil Trial: $100M Award for Plaintiff; No Punitive Damages

Craig Wright, who claims to be Satoshi Nakamoto, was found liable for conversion — a form of theft — related to intellectual property. What are the chances Satoshi’s coins will be used to pay up?

by Macauley Peterson /
article-image

Markets

Craig Wright Trial Goes to Florida Jury, Which Could Award as Much as $189B

The man who claims to be Satoshi Nakamoto, awaits judgement in multibillion-dollar civil suit. Does it even matter if he is in fact Satoshi?

by Macauley Peterson /

Newsletter

The Breakdown

Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.