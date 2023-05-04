Florida
The bill effectively prohibits CBDCs for use as money across the state and is expected to take effect on July 1 following Governor Ron DeSantis’ seal of approval
If certain cryptos are deemed securities, it can open a new area of liability with respect to state laws, one attorney said
The House Commerce Committee reportedly voted 15-5 in favor of passing a bill that blocks the use of a federally-backed CBDC under Florida law
As federal tax deadline looms, here’s where some of the friendliest US states stand on reforms
DeSantis said he is working with state agencies to figure out the logistics of businesses paying taxes with crypto, indicating that Florida could adopt the new tax strategy
The Florida four-bedroom house had a starting price tag of $650,000
Craig Wright, who claims to be Satoshi Nakamoto, was found liable for conversion — a form of theft — related to intellectual property. What are the chances Satoshi’s coins will be used to pay up?
The man who claims to be Satoshi Nakamoto, awaits judgement in multibillion-dollar civil suit. Does it even matter if he is in fact Satoshi?