FRAX

There are a total of 11 articles associated with FRAX.
article-image

DeFi

Noble brings FRAX and sFRAX to Cosmos and IBC ecosystem

Other Frax Finance tokens, including the Frax Price Index (FPI) and FraxEther (frxETH), are expected to be available at a later date.

by Bessie Liu /
article-image

Business

Frax v3 offers ‘all-weather stablecoin,’ founder Kazemian says

“You don’t want to become riskier as you get bigger,” Kazemian says. “That’s not a recipe for a good ending”

by Darren Kleine /
article-image

DeFi

FRAX taps Treasury yields with new staking vault

The decentralized stablecoin project is launching the sFRAX savings vault in a bid to offer users Treasury yields

by Jack Kubinec /
article-image

DeFi

Frax V2 enables permissionless DeFi validators

Frax Finance founder Sam Kazemian says an “open-ended market” is the optimal way to run liquid staking validators

by Darren Kleine /
article-image

DeFi

How DeFi users are navigating post-Curve exploit landscape

Over $452.4 million has been withdrawn from Aave v2 following Curve exploits

by Bessie Liu /
article-image

DeFi

Frax Finance plans to launch its own L2 by end of year

A key component of Fraxchain will be its decentralized sequencers

by Bessie Liu /
article-image

Markets

Ethereum Staking Demand Skyrockets Following Network Upgrade

Following several upgrades and a switch in its consensus model, Ethereum is experiencing a surge in validator demand

by Sebastian Sinclair /
article-image

DeFi

Tokenized Vault Standard on Ethereum Set to ‘Kick Off New DeFi Summer’

The ‘money Lego’ pitch for DeFi is getting an upgrade

by Macauley Peterson /
article-image

DeFi

Frax Ditches Algorithmic Backing, Citing Terra Failure

98% of community members have voted in favor of becoming a fully collateralized stablecoin

by Bessie Liu /
article-image

DeFi

Fresh Ethereum Staking Index Wants To Promote Decentralization

The new product is a tokenized basket of ETH staking providers’ ether derivatives including Lido, Rocket Pool and StakeWise — but not Coinbase

by Bessie Liu /
article-image

DeFiMarkets

How Cryptoasset Markets Have Changed Since Terra Crash

One month on from Terra ecosystem implosion, only one cryptoasset in the top 100 is in the green

by David Canellis /

Newsletter

The Breakdown

Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.