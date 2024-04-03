FRAX
Other Frax Finance tokens, including the Frax Price Index (FPI) and FraxEther (frxETH), are expected to be available at a later date.
“You don’t want to become riskier as you get bigger,” Kazemian says. “That’s not a recipe for a good ending”
The decentralized stablecoin project is launching the sFRAX savings vault in a bid to offer users Treasury yields
Frax Finance founder Sam Kazemian says an “open-ended market” is the optimal way to run liquid staking validators
Over $452.4 million has been withdrawn from Aave v2 following Curve exploits
A key component of Fraxchain will be its decentralized sequencers
Following several upgrades and a switch in its consensus model, Ethereum is experiencing a surge in validator demand
The ‘money Lego’ pitch for DeFi is getting an upgrade
98% of community members have voted in favor of becoming a fully collateralized stablecoin
The new product is a tokenized basket of ETH staking providers’ ether derivatives including Lido, Rocket Pool and StakeWise — but not Coinbase
One month on from Terra ecosystem implosion, only one cryptoasset in the top 100 is in the green