DeFi

Portal raises $34M for atomic swaps while DEX is still in testnet

Portal and one of its investors stressed that its atomic swap technology will take time to launch

by Jack Kubinec /
DeFi

Visa-backed crypto project to launch ‘fair’ token offering instead of ICO

Raiser is partnering with Playbux for a novel means of giving users pre-listing access to project tokens

by Jack Kubinec /
Web3

The best Web3 teams can still attract capital, says investor Santos

“A lot of teams come to me and say, ‘Hey, we’re going to raise another five, 10 million because we want to hire a head of marketing,’ and I’m like…you don’t even have a product,” Santos says

by Darren Kleine /
Finance

Crypto VC challenges persist, but Q3 brings hope with $1B raised

Web3 companies led in deal count, while those in the trading category secured the highest total capital in Q3, according to Galaxy Digital research

by Shalini Nagarajan /
DeFi

Fairblock raises $2.5M for fully private blockchain transactions

The Fairblock team has recently secured $2.5 million from investors to bring conditional encryption to blockchains

by Bessie Liu /
Finance

A slow year for crypto M&A, fundraising got even slower in Q3

More real-world adoption and regulatory certainty is needed in the segment to boost depressed M&A activity, according to Architect Partners executive

by Ben Strack /
Markets

FTX Wants Another $1B to Buy More Crypto Companies: Report

FTX is reportedly on the hunt for more capital to fuel its acquisition ambitions, after raising $400 million in January

by Shalini Nagarajan /
DeFiMarkets

BitClout Creator, Pseudonymous No More, Announces DeSo Ambitions

Nader Al-Naji thinks he sees the future of decentralized social media (DeSo).

by Jacquelyn Melinek /
Finance

Vauld Raises $25M to Help Global Users Build Crypto Wealth

The Singapore-based company, which was previously known as Bank of Hodlers, supports over 30 cryptocurrencies and operates across over 160 countries, with a strong foothold in Europe and India.

by Jacquelyn Melinek /
Finance

Genesis Digital Assets, Lolli and Prime Trust Raise New Capital

The cryptocurrency market has experienced a huge uptick in fundraising, with blockchain start-ups raising a record $4.38 billion in Q2 of this year, according to data from CB Insights.

by Jacquelyn Melinek /
Finance

Biconomy Raises $9M in Private Funding, Aims to Simplify Crypto Transactions

Prior to this round, Biconomy raised $1.5 million in a seed round back in Q4 2020, CEO Ahmed Al-Balaghi said in an interview with Blockworks.

by Jacquelyn Melinek /
Markets

Andreessen Horowitz Leads $9M Series A Round for Crypto Wallet Phantom

The round included participation from Variant Fund, Jump Capital, DeFi Alliance, and Solana Foundation.

by Jacquelyn Melinek /
Finance

PayPal, Visa Join $300M Round for Blockchain Capital

The company’s fifth fundraising, also known as “Fund V,” was oversubscribed at its $300 million hard cap with investors from around the world, the company said.

by Jacquelyn Melinek /
Finance

Morgan Stanley, Blockchain Capital Lead $48M Funding for Securitize

The round marks the first time a blockchain technology company has received major institutional funding from Morgan Stanley, said Carlos Domingo, co-founder and CEO of Securitize.

by Jacquelyn Melinek /
Finance

Paradigm Leads $65M Round for Decentralized Exchange dYdX

The San Francisco-based company raised $10 million in Series B funding in late January.

by Jacquelyn Melinek /
Finance

BlockFi Set to Increase Valuation to Almost $5B Through New Fundraising

Meanwhile, Blockdaemon, the leading independent blockchain infrastructure platform, raises $28 million in Series A funding, backed by BlockFi.

by Jacquelyn Melinek /

