fundraising
Portal and one of its investors stressed that its atomic swap technology will take time to launch
Raiser is partnering with Playbux for a novel means of giving users pre-listing access to project tokens
“A lot of teams come to me and say, ‘Hey, we’re going to raise another five, 10 million because we want to hire a head of marketing,’ and I’m like…you don’t even have a product,” Santos says
Web3 companies led in deal count, while those in the trading category secured the highest total capital in Q3, according to Galaxy Digital research
The Fairblock team has recently secured $2.5 million from investors to bring conditional encryption to blockchains
More real-world adoption and regulatory certainty is needed in the segment to boost depressed M&A activity, according to Architect Partners executive
FTX is reportedly on the hunt for more capital to fuel its acquisition ambitions, after raising $400 million in January
Nader Al-Naji thinks he sees the future of decentralized social media (DeSo).
The Singapore-based company, which was previously known as Bank of Hodlers, supports over 30 cryptocurrencies and operates across over 160 countries, with a strong foothold in Europe and India.
The cryptocurrency market has experienced a huge uptick in fundraising, with blockchain start-ups raising a record $4.38 billion in Q2 of this year, according to data from CB Insights.
Prior to this round, Biconomy raised $1.5 million in a seed round back in Q4 2020, CEO Ahmed Al-Balaghi said in an interview with Blockworks.
The round included participation from Variant Fund, Jump Capital, DeFi Alliance, and Solana Foundation.
The company’s fifth fundraising, also known as “Fund V,” was oversubscribed at its $300 million hard cap with investors from around the world, the company said.
The round marks the first time a blockchain technology company has received major institutional funding from Morgan Stanley, said Carlos Domingo, co-founder and CEO of Securitize.
The San Francisco-based company raised $10 million in Series B funding in late January.
Meanwhile, Blockdaemon, the leading independent blockchain infrastructure platform, raises $28 million in Series A funding, backed by BlockFi.