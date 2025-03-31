Gamestop

BusinessSupply Shock

Bitbank to Coinbase: Brian Armstrong’s $48 billion job post

How Brian Armstrong’s vision for a “PayPal for Bitcoin” evolved into Coinbase, one of the most influential companies in crypto

by David Canellis /
Web3

Web3 Watch: GameStop waves goodbye to NFT marketplace

Plus, a game that creates 3D versions of NFTs and Pudgy Penguins’ price floor hits an all-time high

by Jack Kubinec /
Business

GameStop to pull support for its native crypto wallets by Nov. 1

GameStop Wallet launched on Google Chrome in May 2022

by James Cirrone /
Web3

GameStop, Telos Team Up to Build Web3 Game Launcher

GameStop has been dabbling in Web3 initiatives since at least January 2022

by James Cirrone /
Markets

Silvergate Short Squeeze Looks Inevitable — But How Likely Is It?

Silvergate short interest is astronomically high, opening real possibility for a squeeze on bearish traders

by Sebastian Sinclair&David Canellis /
Markets

Dogecoin Owners Back in Green YTD as Meme Stocks Rip

While meme stocks GME, BBBY and AMC have clawed back losses this year, DOGE holders are booking profits

by Sebastian Sinclair /
Markets

GameStop’s Crypto Staff Axed in 4th Round of Layoffs

CEO Matt Furlong reportedly said high inflation and a difficult job market led to the most recent downsizing

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Web3

Web3 Watch: GameStop Partners with FTX and Sorare Creates NBA Fantasy Game

Solana NFTs are picking up, and metaverse trademarks are also on the rise

by Ornella Hernandez /
MarketsWeb3

Web3 Watch: GameStop Opens NFT Marketplace, Magic Eden Fund Focuses on Web3 Gaming

Countries around the world are leveraging NFT technology for real-world use cases

by Ornella Hernandez /
Web3

Web3 Watch: Is Web5 Better Than Web3?

Jack Dorsey’s vision for decentralized internet will be built solely on the Bitcoin blockchain

by Ornella Hernandez /
Web3

Web3 Watch: Milady Maker Twitter Storm and GameStop’s Ethereum Wallet

The Y2K Japan-inspired NFT collection has seen consecutive losses in the past few days

by Ornella Hernandez /
MarketsWeb3

GameStop, Immutable to Launch $100M Joint Fund for Gaming NFTs

Layer-2 scaling platform Immutable X will also be used to power the company’s forthcoming non-fungible token marketplace, co-founder Robbie Ferguson told Blockworks

by Morgan Chittum /
Markets

KDA Continues Hot Streak; LRC Rallies: Markets Wrap

Kadena triples in the last 30 days despite the broader market sell-off, and Loopring rallies

by Sam Martin /

