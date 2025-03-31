Gamestop
How Brian Armstrong’s vision for a “PayPal for Bitcoin” evolved into Coinbase, one of the most influential companies in crypto
Plus, a game that creates 3D versions of NFTs and Pudgy Penguins’ price floor hits an all-time high
GameStop Wallet launched on Google Chrome in May 2022
GameStop has been dabbling in Web3 initiatives since at least January 2022
Silvergate short interest is astronomically high, opening real possibility for a squeeze on bearish traders
While meme stocks GME, BBBY and AMC have clawed back losses this year, DOGE holders are booking profits
CEO Matt Furlong reportedly said high inflation and a difficult job market led to the most recent downsizing
Solana NFTs are picking up, and metaverse trademarks are also on the rise
Countries around the world are leveraging NFT technology for real-world use cases
Jack Dorsey’s vision for decentralized internet will be built solely on the Bitcoin blockchain
The Y2K Japan-inspired NFT collection has seen consecutive losses in the past few days
Layer-2 scaling platform Immutable X will also be used to power the company’s forthcoming non-fungible token marketplace, co-founder Robbie Ferguson told Blockworks
Kadena triples in the last 30 days despite the broader market sell-off, and Loopring rallies