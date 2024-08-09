Hash rate
Plus, a breakdown of MicroStrategy’s stock split and whether it matters
Marathon Digital’s hash rate target of 50 EH/s by the end of 2025 may be achieved a year sooner than expected, CEO says
Though some expect most public miners to survive the halving, the segment’s most vulnerable could fall victim to consolidations and defaults
Certain ASIC models could change hands to miners with cheaper power costs rather than fully exiting the network, analysts said
Coinbase was one of the first to warn Zcash traders to the possible security risk
Despite historically high global hashrate, the revenue a miner can expect is down to its lowest levels in since FTX collapse
Marathon Digital, Riot Platforms, CleanSpark and Bitfarms have all released their monthly mining reports for July
Today, bitcoin mining is barely profitable. Costs are too high and rewards are too low for most miners.
Digital asset investor sentiment remains mixed as BTC hovers near $50,000, Ubisoft announces in-game NFT integration.