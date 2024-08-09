Hash rate

There are a total of 9 articles associated with Hash rate.
article-image

Forward Guidance Newsletter

Stocks mount comeback to close out volatile week

Plus, a breakdown of MicroStrategy’s stock split and whether it matters

by Casey Wagner&Ben Strack /
article-image

Business

A bitcoin mining giant is ahead of schedule on its post-halving expansion

Marathon Digital’s hash rate target of 50 EH/s by the end of 2025 may be achieved a year sooner than expected, CEO says

by Ben Strack /
article-image

Education

Financial trouble for bitcoin miners: A look back, and ahead as the halving looms 

Though some expect most public miners to survive the halving, the segment’s most vulnerable could fall victim to consolidations and defaults

by Ben Strack /
article-image

DeFi

20% of bitcoin network hash rate could go offline after halving: Galaxy

Certain ASIC models could change hands to miners with cheaper power costs rather than fully exiting the network, analysts said

by Ben Strack /
article-image

Business

Mining pool ViaBTC controls over 51% of Zcash hash rate

Coinbase was one of the first to warn Zcash traders to the possible security risk

by James Cirrone /
article-image

Business

Bitcoin hash price drops to near all time low

Despite historically high global hashrate, the revenue a miner can expect is down to its lowest levels in since FTX collapse

by James Cirrone /
article-image

Business

Handful of public bitcoin miners log modest hashing power gains for July

Marathon Digital, Riot Platforms, CleanSpark and Bitfarms have all released their monthly mining reports for July

by James Cirrone /
article-image

Education

Is Bitcoin Mining Still Profitable? The Economics Explained

Today, bitcoin mining is barely profitable. Costs are too high and rewards are too low for most miners.

by John Gilbert /
article-image

Markets

BTC Hovers Near $50,000 Amid Mixed Market Sentiment: Markets Wrap

Digital asset investor sentiment remains mixed as BTC hovers near $50,000, Ubisoft announces in-game NFT integration.

by Sam Martin /

Newsletter

The Breakdown

Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.