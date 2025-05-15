Hashdex

There are a total of 18 articles associated with Hashdex.
article-image

BusinessPolicy

Crypto indexes offer ‘biggest opportunity’ as SEC decision looms: Hashdex CIO

Industry watchers are keeping an eye on how the US securities regulator handles proposals to expand index fund holdings beyond BTC and ETH

by Ben Strack /
article-image

Business

Crypto Hiring: Securitize, Galaxy, Hashdex add leaders

In case you missed it, Grayscale’s former CEO wants to help shape the tokenization segment

by Ben Strack /
article-image

Finance

The next wave of US crypto ETFs is in limbo

The prospect of spot solana ETFs has taken a hit, and the agency appears to be taking its time in reviewing planned crypto index funds

by Ben Strack /
article-image

Finance

Hashdex plots ETF that would hold both BTC, ETH

The Brazil-based asset manager’s filing comes during a year of milestone bitcoin and ether fund approvals

by Ben Strack /
article-image

Finance

And then there were 11: Another fund joins the US spot bitcoin ETF fold

A BTC futures fund offered by Hashdex and Tidal Investments has gotten regulatory clearance to hold bitcoin directly

by Ben Strack /
article-image

Business

Hashdex’s bitcoin fund does not yet offer spot exposure

Its registration statement to convert the fund from a futures-based ETF to a spot ETF is still under SEC review, firm says in “correction” statement

by Ben Strack /
article-image

Business

Hashdex ups marketing efforts ahead of bitcoin ETF decision

Hashdex marketing head says the firm expects investors to choose issuers “with extensive experience running bitcoin ETFs in several markets”

by Ben Strack /
article-image

Finance

SEC delays decision on Hashdex ETH ETF rule change

In a filing from Nov. 15, the SEC moved to delay any decision on Hashdex’s proposed ethereum ETF

by Katherine Ross /
article-image

Business

How Hashdex’s planned bitcoin ETF differs from competing proposals

Brazil-based asset manager’s planned bitcoin ETF seeks “to avoid any exposure to potential manipulation from unregulated exchanges”

by Ben Strack /
article-image

People

These former US regulators and lawmakers are advising crypto startups

Brian Brooks, ex-acting comptroller of the currency, is set to advise crypto asset manager Hashdex, the latest example of a trend seen over the last two years

by Ben Strack /
article-image

Policy

Hashdex US Head: BTC ETF ‘Feasible’ in 2023 if the ‘World Doesn’t Blow Up’

Hashdex has the easiest path to approval of such a product in US once the SEC offers clarity, company executive says

by Ben Strack /
article-image

Markets

Hashdex Expands Offerings to Europe With Latest Crypto ETP

The latest offering from Hashdex tracks the performance of the Nasdaq Crypto Index Europe, which tracks major cryptos, including bitcoin

by Sebastian Sinclair /
article-image

Finance

Teucrium Bitcoin Futures ETF Now Carries Hashdex Brand

First such fund approved under the Securities Act of 1933 takes name of Brazilian asset manager

by Ben Strack /
article-image

FinanceMarkets

Nasdaq Survey: Spot Crypto ETF Would Speed Adviser Allocation

Nearly three-quarters of advisers would be more likely to invest in the space if a spot ETF were offered in the US

by Ben Strack /
article-image

FinanceMarkets

Brazilian Cryptoasset Manager Poaches Exec To Lead European Expansion

The firm seeks to replicate its success in Brazil and create products beyond single-asset offerings

by Ben Strack /
article-image

FinanceMarkets

Hashdex Set To Launch Web3 ETF in Brazil on March 30

The upcoming launch will follow the cryptoasset manager’s launch of a DeFi ETF in February

by Ben Strack /
article-image

Markets

Latest in Crypto Hiring: FTX Adds Gaming Partnerships Lead

A former Citi executive becomes COO of crypto custodian Copper.co

by Ben Strack /
article-image

DeFiFinance

Brazil-based Hashdex Expects to Launch First DeFi ETF Next Month

Latin America’s largest crypto asset manager to expand its lineup of offerings after offering first crypto ETF in 2021

by Ben Strack /

Newsletter

The Breakdown

Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.