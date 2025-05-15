Hashdex
Industry watchers are keeping an eye on how the US securities regulator handles proposals to expand index fund holdings beyond BTC and ETH
In case you missed it, Grayscale’s former CEO wants to help shape the tokenization segment
The prospect of spot solana ETFs has taken a hit, and the agency appears to be taking its time in reviewing planned crypto index funds
The Brazil-based asset manager’s filing comes during a year of milestone bitcoin and ether fund approvals
A BTC futures fund offered by Hashdex and Tidal Investments has gotten regulatory clearance to hold bitcoin directly
Its registration statement to convert the fund from a futures-based ETF to a spot ETF is still under SEC review, firm says in “correction” statement
Hashdex marketing head says the firm expects investors to choose issuers “with extensive experience running bitcoin ETFs in several markets”
In a filing from Nov. 15, the SEC moved to delay any decision on Hashdex’s proposed ethereum ETF
Brazil-based asset manager’s planned bitcoin ETF seeks “to avoid any exposure to potential manipulation from unregulated exchanges”
Brian Brooks, ex-acting comptroller of the currency, is set to advise crypto asset manager Hashdex, the latest example of a trend seen over the last two years
Hashdex has the easiest path to approval of such a product in US once the SEC offers clarity, company executive says
The latest offering from Hashdex tracks the performance of the Nasdaq Crypto Index Europe, which tracks major cryptos, including bitcoin
First such fund approved under the Securities Act of 1933 takes name of Brazilian asset manager
Nearly three-quarters of advisers would be more likely to invest in the space if a spot ETF were offered in the US
The firm seeks to replicate its success in Brazil and create products beyond single-asset offerings
The upcoming launch will follow the cryptoasset manager’s launch of a DeFi ETF in February
A former Citi executive becomes COO of crypto custodian Copper.co
Latin America’s largest crypto asset manager to expand its lineup of offerings after offering first crypto ETF in 2021