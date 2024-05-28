Hong Kong

There are a total of 71 articles associated with Hong Kong.
article-image

Finance

Sizing up demand for the ‘sub-standard’ US spot ether ETFs

Planned funds would not stake their holdings, which some say will hurt the ETFs’ appeal for certain investors

by Ben Strack /
article-image

Finance

What Hong Kong crypto ETFs may tell us about US ETH fund appetite

Access to staking rewards is expected to be key for wider adoption of ether ETFs in the future, analysts say

by Ben Strack /
article-image

Finance

Successful Hong Kong crypto ETF flows would pale in comparison to US funds

The projected medium-term $1 billion inflow total for the Hong Kong crypto funds would represent about 2% of the region’s ETF market

by Ben Strack /
article-image

Finance

After crypto ETF movement in Hong Kong, other Asia regulators could act 

Regulators in South Korea, Japan and Singapore could follow Hong Kong’s lead as Asia responds to spot bitcoin ETF approval in the US

by Ben Strack /
article-image

Policy

Hong Kong could green light spot bitcoin and ether ETFs next week: Report

HashKey is expected to be among the issuers who receive the green light, according to the report.

by Katherine Ross /
article-image

Policy

Hong Kong’s central bank begins new phase of its CBDC pilot

The first phase wrapped up in October of last year

by Katherine Ross /
article-image

Policy

Hong Kong official plots rules for stablecoins, crypto OTC services

The government is already mulling public commentary on the proposals

by Katherine Ross /
article-image

Policy

Hong Kong to create regulatory regime for stablecoin issuers

The Hong Kong Monetary Authority is in the final stages of stablecoin regulation it began work on in January 2022

by Katherine Ross&Jack Kubinec /
article-image

Finance

Hong Kong releases crypto ETF requirements ahead of US approval

The Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission issued a joint circular with the city’s Monetary Authority outlining the conditions under which they would approve a spot crypto ETF

by Casey Wagner /
article-image

Policy

Bitzlato founder pleads guilty, agrees to dissolve dark web exchange 

The DOJ announced charges against the founder of the Hong Kong-based exchange in January

by Katherine Ross /
article-image

Policy

Tokenization top of mind for Hong Kong’s securities regulator

Blockchain technology can offer “positive disruption” to financial markets if used properly, according to the CEO of the Securities and Futures Commission

by Ben Strack /
article-image

Policy

HKMA wraps up phase one of CBDC trial

It still remains unclear if Hong Kong will seek to introduce e-HKD, the retail version of its CBDC

by Katherine Ross /
article-image

Business

StanChart’s Zodia Custody set to navigate Hong Kong’s crypto market

Hong Kong’s institution-driven crypto demand makes it a prime market for Zodia Custody, CEO Julian Sawyer told CNBC

by Shalini Nagarajan /
article-image

Business

Binance reportedly behind new Hong Kong crypto exchange pursuing license

Binance itself is unavailable in Hong Kong, but could gain market access by establishing a separate local entity

by Shalini Nagarajan /
article-image

Policy

Hong Kong strengthens crypto oversight and imposes tighter controls

Hong Kong’s financial authorities have deemed many virtual asset-related products too complex for retail investors, restricting them to professionals.

by Shalini Nagarajan /
article-image

Business

OSL parent denies $128M sale of its digital assets trading platform

In a statement released Tuesday, BC Technology dismissed the reports as “factually inaccurate and highly misleading”

by Sebastian Sinclair /
article-image

Policy

New task force in Hong Kong set to monitor crypto exchanges

A newly established working group will closely monitor cryptocurrency exchanges in Hong Kong in the wake of the JPEX scandal

by Shalini Nagarajan /
article-image

Finance

Hong Kong Stock Exchange debuts new settlement system, but it’s not a blockchain

The settlement acceleration platform, called Synapse, allows global investors to efficiently handle post-trade tasks across various time zones.

by Shalini Nagarajan /
article-image

Finance

Billionaire-backed Hong Kong crypto VC pours $100M into blockchain fund

The Titan Fund will focus on early-stage startups in gaming, metaverse and NFTs, and will prioritize equity investments rather than digital assets

by Shalini Nagarajan /
article-image

Policy

Hong Kong crypto initiatives offer ray of hope in East Asia: Chainalysis

Despite lower trading volumes, Hong Kong’s crypto initiatives and regulations offer hope for a revival in East Asia, according to Chainalysis

by Shalini Nagarajan /
article-image

Finance

mBridge CBDC project nearing commercialization

Pilot trial shows CBDC platform speeds up cross-border payments, cuts costs and improves transparency, HKMA’s Eddie Yue said

by Shalini Nagarajan /
article-image

Policy

Hong Kong financial regulator to introduce new measures following JPEX backlash

The latest industry scandal has rattled Hong Kong’s ambition to become a global crypto hub as its main financial regulator ramps up measures designed to protect investors

by Sebastian Sinclair /
article-image

Policy

Hong Kong regulator ramps up probe of JPEX trading platform

On Thursday, the Securities and Futures Commission issued a statement disavowing any communication with JPEX saying that the platform is unlicensed

by Sebastian Sinclair /
article-image

Policy

Hong Kong regulator issues warning against crypto firms parading as ‘banks’

Crypto firms are also not allowed to describe products as “deposits”

by Katherine Ross /

Newsletter

The Breakdown

Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.