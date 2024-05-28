Hong Kong
Planned funds would not stake their holdings, which some say will hurt the ETFs’ appeal for certain investors
Access to staking rewards is expected to be key for wider adoption of ether ETFs in the future, analysts say
The projected medium-term $1 billion inflow total for the Hong Kong crypto funds would represent about 2% of the region’s ETF market
Regulators in South Korea, Japan and Singapore could follow Hong Kong’s lead as Asia responds to spot bitcoin ETF approval in the US
HashKey is expected to be among the issuers who receive the green light, according to the report.
The first phase wrapped up in October of last year
The government is already mulling public commentary on the proposals
The Hong Kong Monetary Authority is in the final stages of stablecoin regulation it began work on in January 2022
The Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission issued a joint circular with the city’s Monetary Authority outlining the conditions under which they would approve a spot crypto ETF
The DOJ announced charges against the founder of the Hong Kong-based exchange in January
Blockchain technology can offer “positive disruption” to financial markets if used properly, according to the CEO of the Securities and Futures Commission
It still remains unclear if Hong Kong will seek to introduce e-HKD, the retail version of its CBDC
Hong Kong’s institution-driven crypto demand makes it a prime market for Zodia Custody, CEO Julian Sawyer told CNBC
Binance itself is unavailable in Hong Kong, but could gain market access by establishing a separate local entity
Hong Kong’s financial authorities have deemed many virtual asset-related products too complex for retail investors, restricting them to professionals.
In a statement released Tuesday, BC Technology dismissed the reports as “factually inaccurate and highly misleading”
A newly established working group will closely monitor cryptocurrency exchanges in Hong Kong in the wake of the JPEX scandal
The settlement acceleration platform, called Synapse, allows global investors to efficiently handle post-trade tasks across various time zones.
The Titan Fund will focus on early-stage startups in gaming, metaverse and NFTs, and will prioritize equity investments rather than digital assets
Despite lower trading volumes, Hong Kong’s crypto initiatives and regulations offer hope for a revival in East Asia, according to Chainalysis
Pilot trial shows CBDC platform speeds up cross-border payments, cuts costs and improves transparency, HKMA’s Eddie Yue said
The latest industry scandal has rattled Hong Kong’s ambition to become a global crypto hub as its main financial regulator ramps up measures designed to protect investors
On Thursday, the Securities and Futures Commission issued a statement disavowing any communication with JPEX saying that the platform is unlicensed
Crypto firms are also not allowed to describe products as “deposits”