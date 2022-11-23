Instagram

Web3

Q&A: Artist Refik Anadol on AI-based NFTs for Instagram

Anadol raised $80,000 for Alzheimer’s research as part of the select group of artists to test out Instagram’s NFT marketplace

by Ornella Hernandez /
Markets

Gold-linked Tokens and Polygon Buck Crypto Downtrend

Partnerships with Web2 companies may have saved Polygon’s MATIC from market chaos

by Bessie Liu /
Web3

Meta Pins Web3 Hopes on Instagram Creators Minting NFTs

Instagram users can soon create and sell NFTs in the app

by Ornella Hernandez /
Web3

Instagram and Facebook Users Can Now Share and Crosspost NFTs

This feature is available to all US Facebook and Instagram users and those in 100 other countries

by Ornella Hernandez /
Policy

Scammers Use of Meta Platforms Draws US Political Ire

US Senators asked CEO Mark Zuckerberg to detail its current policies and practices to remove crypto scammers by Oct. 24

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Web3

Meta To Expand NFT Feature to Select Facebook, Instagram Users This Week

Meta first revealed its plans to expand into the NFT space in May 2022 and reported losing $5.7 billion on its metaverse plans so far this year

by Casey Wagner /
Web3

Instagram Expands NFT Feature to Creators Worldwide

The social network will also integrate with Coinbase Wallet and Dapper Wallet

by Ornella Hernandez /
MarketsWeb3

Meta Trials NFT Display Feature for Instagram Creators and Collectors

Head of Instagram shared initial details of the test run via Twitter, stating that more will be revealed next week

by Ornella Hernandez /
Markets

Dozens of Pricey NFTs Stolen After BAYC Instagram Hack

The hack resulted in the theft of four Bored Apes and six Mutant Apes, among other digital collectibles

by Sebastian Sinclair /
MarketsWeb3

Deutsche Bank: Instagram’s NFT Efforts Could Lead to Mainstream Adoption

The move by the tech giant could “legitimize NFTs,” Deutsche Bank said in a report

by Morgan Chittum /

