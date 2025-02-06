Intel

Empire NewsletterMarkets

ETH is speedrunning the 50-year Intel chart

Despite the decades-long lead, there are spooky similarities between ETH and Intel stock

by David Canellis /
Business

Intel Axes Bitcoin Mining Chip

Intel will stop accepting orders for its bitcoin mining chip, Blockscale, on October 20, ready to be phased out completely next year

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Markets

Hive’s ‘Massive Efficiency Upgrade’ Led by Intel-powered Miner Rollout

The publicly traded company is set to receive the last of its new, Intel-driven mining rigs by the end of January

by Ben Strack /
Markets

Secret Network Crypto Transactions Not So Secret After All

Secret Network was supposed to keep transactions private, but researchers warn there’s no telling how many people have decrypted them

by Sebastian Sinclair /
Markets

Intel Unveils Latest ‘Energy Efficient’ ASIC Mining Chip

Intel’s Blockscale ASIC mining chip will feature 580 GH/s in hashing power with up to 26 J/TH in power efficiency

by Sebastian Sinclair /
Markets

Can Intel Chip Away at the $17B Bitcoin Mining Market With New ASIC?

Intel is hoping its advance into crypto mining will help it claw back some of its lost market share

by Sebastian Sinclair /

