Despite the decades-long lead, there are spooky similarities between ETH and Intel stock
by David Canellis /
Intel will stop accepting orders for its bitcoin mining chip, Blockscale, on October 20, ready to be phased out completely next year
by Shalini Nagarajan /
The publicly traded company is set to receive the last of its new, Intel-driven mining rigs by the end of January
by Ben Strack /
Secret Network was supposed to keep transactions private, but researchers warn there’s no telling how many people have decrypted them
Intel’s Blockscale ASIC mining chip will feature 580 GH/s in hashing power with up to 26 J/TH in power efficiency
Intel is hoping its advance into crypto mining will help it claw back some of its lost market share