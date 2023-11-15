International Monetary Fund

There are a total of 9 articles associated with International Monetary Fund.
Policy

CBDCs can ‘replace cash,’ IMF says

Central banks thinking about CBDCs may need to act more like “entrepreneurs,” IMF’s Georgieva said

by Katherine Ross /
Policy

IMF lukewarm on crypto, notably receptive to CBDCs

IMF economists targeted Latin America and Caribbean regions on the topic of crypto for two reasons: high adoption and its history of “macroeconomic instability”

by James Cirrone /
Finance

IMF advisor sees power in global ledger that works with CBDCs

Central banks could adopt a global ledger system that plugs into their own domestic CBDC platforms, according to an IMF insider

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Finance

Retail CBDCs Could Pose Risks Not Yet Known, IMF Head Says

The IMF is engaged with roughly 50 countries about CBDCs and has increased staff focused on digital money

by Ben Strack /
Policy

Consider the Environment When Designing CBDCs, IMF Urges

Central banks should steer clear of proof-of-work protocols, the international institution says

by Casey Wagner /
Finance

Argentina’s Biggest Private Bank Adds Crypto Trading

A new feature on Banco Galicia’s investment platform allows clients to buy bitcoin, ether, USDC and Ripple’s XRP

DeFi

Is Crypto Fueling Corruption or Helping Citizens Flee It?

IMF study finds crypto adoption is more prevalent in countries with higher corruption and capital controls. But why?

by Macauley Peterson /
MarketsPolicy

El Salvador Delays Volcano Bond Issue, Unveils State-owned Company Backing

The country’s so-called “volcano bonds,” named after the source of power for bitcoin mining operations, are delayed until as late as September, sources say

by Casey Wagner /
MarketsPolicy

El Salvador’s ‘Volcano Bond’ Could Launch This Week

The IMF remains skeptical of the country’s audacious bitcoin policies

by Casey Wagner /

