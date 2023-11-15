International Monetary Fund
Central banks thinking about CBDCs may need to act more like “entrepreneurs,” IMF’s Georgieva said
IMF economists targeted Latin America and Caribbean regions on the topic of crypto for two reasons: high adoption and its history of “macroeconomic instability”
Central banks could adopt a global ledger system that plugs into their own domestic CBDC platforms, according to an IMF insider
The IMF is engaged with roughly 50 countries about CBDCs and has increased staff focused on digital money
Central banks should steer clear of proof-of-work protocols, the international institution says
A new feature on Banco Galicia’s investment platform allows clients to buy bitcoin, ether, USDC and Ripple’s XRP
IMF study finds crypto adoption is more prevalent in countries with higher corruption and capital controls. But why?
The country’s so-called “volcano bonds,” named after the source of power for bitcoin mining operations, are delayed until as late as September, sources say
The IMF remains skeptical of the country’s audacious bitcoin policies