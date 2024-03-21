John Jay Ray III

There are a total of 8 articles associated with John Jay Ray III.
article-image

People

FTX CEO says former exchange faces $9B in government claims

Current FTX CEO John J. Ray says creditors wouldn’t be repaid if not for the “thousands of hours” of work by his team

by Katherine Ross /
article-image

Markets

FTX May Need To Claw Back $100M From 1,500 Bahamian FTX Accounts

Bahamians were able to withdraw funds from their FTX accounts during a window of about 25 hours between Nov. 10 and 11

by Ornella Hernandez /
article-image

Policy

Bahamian Regulator Accuses John Ray of ‘Misstatements’ Regarding FTX

Liquidation veteran John Ray has intentionally misrepresented Sam Bankman-Fried’s relationship with Bahamian regulators, the Commission said

by Casey Wagner /
article-image

Policy

FTX Managed Critical Accounting Via Slack, New CEO Testifies

The collapse and fraud associated with FTX is “worse than Enron,” Ray said, who oversaw the liquidation of the commodity and services company in 2007

by Casey Wagner /
article-image

Markets

New FTX CEO Says Exchange Commingled Assets in Congressional Testimony 

The House Financial Services Committee is slated to hear from Ray and former CEO Sam Bankman-Fried during its “Investigating FTX Hearing” Tuesday morning

by Casey Wagner /
article-image

Markets

The Last 10 Days in the FTX Saga: A Timeline

A recap of the latest FTX events since the new CEO John J. Ray, III took over

by Ornella Hernandez /
article-image

Policy

5 Key Highlights From FTX Bankruptcy Filings

FTX supervisors would approve employee “payment requests” by responding with “personalized emojis”

by Bessie Liu /
article-image

Finance

Worse Than Enron: SBF’s FTX Has ‘Complete Absence of Trustworthy Information’

When your new CEO says your financials are this bad, perhaps it’s time for a career that doesn’t involve numbers.

by Jon Rice /

