John Jay Ray III
Current FTX CEO John J. Ray says creditors wouldn’t be repaid if not for the “thousands of hours” of work by his team
Bahamians were able to withdraw funds from their FTX accounts during a window of about 25 hours between Nov. 10 and 11
Liquidation veteran John Ray has intentionally misrepresented Sam Bankman-Fried’s relationship with Bahamian regulators, the Commission said
The collapse and fraud associated with FTX is “worse than Enron,” Ray said, who oversaw the liquidation of the commodity and services company in 2007
The House Financial Services Committee is slated to hear from Ray and former CEO Sam Bankman-Fried during its “Investigating FTX Hearing” Tuesday morning
A recap of the latest FTX events since the new CEO John J. Ray, III took over
FTX supervisors would approve employee “payment requests” by responding with “personalized emojis”
When your new CEO says your financials are this bad, perhaps it’s time for a career that doesn’t involve numbers.