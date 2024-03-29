Kucoin
The CFTC’s complaint classifies KuCoin’s “leveraged tokens” as digital asset commodity derivatives
The Department of Justice and Commodity Futures Trading Commission announced back-to-back lawsuits against KuCoin Tuesday
The CFTC is seeking “civil monetary penalties” against KuCoin
KuCoin settled with the New York AG’s office in December of last year
KuCoin CEO Johnny Lyu said the settlement shows the exchange’s “commitment to compliant operations”
UK FCA targets 146 crypto companies in new warning as it embraces new crypto promotional rules
OKX, Bitget and KuCoin have said they have strengthened their KYC requirements as regulation across Asia solidifies
The pool will suspend operations on Aug. 15 at 12 pm ET
Beyond layoffs, government agencies in the US and UK are on the prowl for crypto experts
KYC registration will be rolled out on July 15
Letitia James argues that KuCoin should have registered to allow ETH trading
Nearly half of Saudi Arabian crypto investors planned to buy more crypto before the bear market took hold, according to a recent survey
The Ontario Securities Commission said foreign cryptoasset trading platforms must play by the rules, or face enforcement action