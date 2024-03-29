Kucoin

Policy

CFTC Commissioner Pham says KuCoin complaint ‘undermines’ SEC 

The CFTC’s complaint classifies KuCoin’s “leveraged tokens” as digital asset commodity derivatives

by Casey Wagner /
Web3

Bank Secrecy Act vs crypto: A new DOJ lawsuit revives old tactic

The Department of Justice and Commodity Futures Trading Commission announced back-to-back lawsuits against KuCoin Tuesday

by Casey Wagner&Katherine Ross&David Canellis /
Policy

CFTC calls ETH a commodity in KuCoin complaint

The CFTC is seeking “civil monetary penalties” against KuCoin

by Katherine Ross /
Policy

DOJ accuses crypto exchange KuCoin of skirting anti-money laundering laws

KuCoin settled with the New York AG’s office in December of last year

by Katherine Ross /
Policy

KuCoin settles with New York AG for $22M, will depart New York

KuCoin CEO Johnny Lyu said the settlement shows the exchange’s “commitment to compliant operations”

by Katherine Ross /
Policy

FCA issues another warning to unregistered crypto firms as promotional rules take effect

UK FCA targets 146 crypto companies in new warning as it embraces new crypto promotional rules

by Katherine Ross /
Policy

Regulatory landscape across Asia prompts exchanges to enhance KYC measures

OKX, Bitget and KuCoin have said they have strengthened their KYC requirements as regulation across Asia solidifies

by Sebastian Sinclair /
Business

KuCoin’s mining pool to halt operations ‘until further notice’

The pool will suspend operations on Aug. 15 at 12 pm ET

by James Cirrone /
Business

Crypto hiring: More layoffs at ATMTA, Dorsey’s Block gains new board member

Beyond layoffs, government agencies in the US and UK are on the prowl for crypto experts

by James Cirrone /
Business

KuCoin enforces mandatory know-your-customer verification

KYC registration will be rolled out on July 15

by Katherine Ross /
Finance

New York AG Alleges ETH is a Security in KuCoin Lawsuit

Letitia James argues that KuCoin should have registered to allow ETH trading

by Casey Wagner /
Markets

‘Saudis Bidding’ Meme Undermined by Crypto Investor Survey

Nearly half of Saudi Arabian crypto investors planned to buy more crypto before the bear market took hold, according to a recent survey

by David Canellis /
Policy

Canadian Regulator Fines Bybit, KuCoin For Securities Law Violations

The Ontario Securities Commission said foreign cryptoasset trading platforms must play by the rules, or face enforcement action

by Shalini Nagarajan /

