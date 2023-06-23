Latin America

There are a total of 7 articles associated with Latin America.
article-image

Policy

IMF lukewarm on crypto, notably receptive to CBDCs

IMF economists targeted Latin America and Caribbean regions on the topic of crypto for two reasons: high adoption and its history of “macroeconomic instability”

by James Cirrone /
article-image

Markets

Latin America Growing Crypto Hotbed, Per Venture Launch’s Strategy

The emerging manager is said to see dollar signs in the region’s emerging and fast-growing digital economy

by Michael Bodley /
article-image

Finance

Employees Want To Be Paid in Crypto, Report Shows

“Economic uncertainty makes different coins appealing to various markets, and digital banking helps workers get paid amidst political instability,” Deel’s COO said

by Bessie Liu /
article-image

Markets

74% of Latin Americans Prefer Businesses That Accept Crypto

Latin America and the Asia Pacific region are bullish on cryptoassets, Ripple’s crypto trends survey found

by Jack Kubinec /
article-image

Finance

Survey: More Than Half of Latin Americans Have Paid With Crypto

Latin American consumers are looking for more crypto- and digital payments-related services, according to a new survey from Mastercard

by Jocelyn Yang /
article-image

MarketsPolicy

Bitcoin Now Legal Tender in Special Economic Zone of Honduras

The special economic zone of Prospera is attempting to boost economic activity and attract foreign investment through crypto

by Sebastian Sinclair /
article-image

FinanceMarkets

Blockchain.com Looking to Expand in Emerging Markets Through M&A

Chief Business Officer says company is focused on building footprint within regions where users “need” crypto

by Ben Strack /

Newsletter

The Breakdown

Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.