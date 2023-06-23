Latin America
IMF economists targeted Latin America and Caribbean regions on the topic of crypto for two reasons: high adoption and its history of “macroeconomic instability”
The emerging manager is said to see dollar signs in the region’s emerging and fast-growing digital economy
“Economic uncertainty makes different coins appealing to various markets, and digital banking helps workers get paid amidst political instability,” Deel’s COO said
Latin America and the Asia Pacific region are bullish on cryptoassets, Ripple’s crypto trends survey found
Latin American consumers are looking for more crypto- and digital payments-related services, according to a new survey from Mastercard
The special economic zone of Prospera is attempting to boost economic activity and attract foreign investment through crypto
Chief Business Officer says company is focused on building footprint within regions where users “need” crypto