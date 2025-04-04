Lens Protocol
The latest chain to join zkSync’s network also uses Avail for data availability
The Web3 social protocol is looking to scale massively
Lens Protocol’s second version is on a waitlist, and developers didn’t provide a timeline for when it would hit mainnet
Most of the Web3 world tends to congregate in Web2 social platforms, despite their many flaws
On top of Lens Protocol’s $15 million raise, Web3 gaming again took a significant portion of the funding this week
Web2 social media platforms are among the largest companies in the world, with billions of users happily handing over their personal information
‘Momoka’ stores transactions off-chain to achieve higher transactions per second, the team says
“These startup decentralized networks may not take over in 2023, but they will cause big players to take notice,” the report said
NFT Worlds rebrands after Minecraft NFT ban, and exchange KuCoin launches an NFT ETF
“Lens will be the infrastructure that will give rise to the golden age of Web3 apps,” Aave CEO Stani Kulechov told Blockworks
Lens Protocol launches after Aave founder Stani Kulechov’s public push to decentralize social media