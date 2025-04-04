Lens Protocol

There are a total of 11 articles associated with Lens Protocol.
0xResearch NewsletterBusiness

Lens launches mainnet today, bringing a potential new era to SocialFi

The latest chain to join zkSync’s network also uses Avail for data availability

by Donovan Choy /
DeFi

Lens Network to migrate to zkSync

The Web3 social protocol is looking to scale massively

by Macauley Peterson /
Web3

Web3 social protocol Lens to drop V2 — here’s what’s new

Lens Protocol’s second version is on a waitlist, and developers didn’t provide a timeline for when it would hit mainnet

by James Cirrone /
Web3

Web2 social media kinda sucks. So why aren’t people using Web3 platforms?

Most of the Web3 world tends to congregate in Web2 social platforms, despite their many flaws

by Darren Kleine /
Business

Crypto funding: $56M+ week with major focus on Web3 social media

On top of Lens Protocol’s $15 million raise, Web3 gaming again took a significant portion of the funding this week

by James Cirrone /
Web3

Can Web3 Conquer the Corporate Goliaths of Social Media?

Web2 social media platforms are among the largest companies in the world, with billions of users happily handing over their personal information

by Darren Kleine /
Web3

Scaling Decentralized Social Is Tough — Lens Protocol Claims to Have a Solution

‘Momoka’ stores transactions off-chain to achieve higher transactions per second, the team says

by James Cirrone /
Web3

6 Web3 Social Media Apps To Keep an Eye On

“These startup decentralized networks may not take over in 2023, but they will cause big players to take notice,” the report said

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Web3

Web3 Watch: Muse To Release NFT Album, Lens Protocol Talks NFTs

NFT Worlds rebrands after Minecraft NFT ban, and exchange KuCoin launches an NFT ETF

by Ornella Hernandez /
Markets

Aave Launches Alternative to Traditional Social Media

“Lens will be the infrastructure that will give rise to the golden age of Web3 apps,” Aave CEO Stani Kulechov told Blockworks

by Ben Strack /
Web3

New Social Media Platform Turns to NFTs for Digital Ownership

Lens Protocol launches after Aave founder Stani Kulechov’s public push to decentralize social media

by Ben Strack /

