LIBRA jumped the shark

Nothing about Argentine President Javier Milei’s disastrous memecoin launch was that unprecedented

by Jack Kubinec /
Crypto market no longer able to separate memecoins from Solana

There’s more to do on Solana than memecoins, but the market isn’t seeing it that way

by David Canellis /
LIBRA’s the latest ‘sordid episode’ of Solana memecoins: Galaxy

Galaxy’s Alex Thorn said that the saga, paired with TRUMP and MELANIA, could lead to “further destruction of the memecoin complex”

by Katherine Ross /
Facebook-led Crypto Project Diem to Be Sold Off for $200M: Report

Silvergate will reportedly pick up the tab for the Facebook-led Diem association’s off loading of its crypto tech

by Sebastian Sinclair /
Is Facebook’s Diem Stablecoin Falling Apart?

Meta’s Diem Association is reportedly seeking to sell off its assets in an attempt to pay back its investors

by Luke Conway /
Facebook: We Can Rebuild the Broken Payments System

Facebook has faced unfair resistance from regulators, said David Marcus, head of the financial services branch, but the tech giant is committed to revolutionizing payments systems.

by Casey Wagner /

