Lightning
Lightspark is aiming to break down global payment barriers, throwing its weight behind a new standard intended to make payments as easy as sending an email
by Sebastian Sinclair /
Blockstream’s Greenlight simplifies node operations for companies, helping them save costs and time and allowing more focus on user needs.
by Shalini Nagarajan /
The Taro protocol will allow several assets to be transferred over the Bitcoin payments network, not just BTC
by Casey Wagner /
Bitcoin is seeing an “increased use as a borderless global currency,” the exchange’s product executive says
by Ben Strack /