Lightning

BusinessFinance

Lightspark hopes Bitcoin Lightning payment standard will strike interest

Lightspark is aiming to break down global payment barriers, throwing its weight behind a new standard intended to make payments as easy as sending an email

by Sebastian Sinclair /
Business

Blockstream’s new service aims to make Lightning integration a breeze

Blockstream’s Greenlight simplifies node operations for companies, helping them save costs and time and allowing more focus on user needs.

by Shalini Nagarajan /
DeFiMarkets

New Lightning Labs Protocol Promises Faster, Cheaper Payments

The Taro protocol will allow several assets to be transferred over the Bitcoin payments network, not just BTC

by Casey Wagner /
DeFiMarkets

Kraken Supports Bitcoin’s Lightning Network After Delayed Launch

Bitcoin is seeing an “increased use as a borderless global currency,” the exchange’s product executive says

by Ben Strack /

