Business

Meta’s metaverse division bleeds $3.7B in Q2

The latest losses are not abnormal, as the unit has suffered a combined net loss of $17.7 billion over the previous five quarters

by Ben Strack /
Markets

Crypto gamblers are betting heavily on Barbie to top Oppenheimer

Here’s how crypto gamblers on Polymarket feel about this hurricane season, Zuck vs. Musk and BlackRock’s bitcoin ETF

by David Canellis /
MarketsWeb3

Meta Metaverse Division Posts $4.3B Net Loss in Q4 2022

Meta, led by metaverse-obsessed CEO Mark Zuckerberg has released its earnings for 2022’s fourth quarter, and it doesn’t look good

by Ben Strack /
MarketsWeb3

Meta’s Metaverse Division Loses Nearly $3.7B in Q3

Meta’s stock price was down about 15% in after-hours trading, as of 5:15 pm ET

by Ben Strack /
Policy

Scammers Use of Meta Platforms Draws US Political Ire

US Senators asked CEO Mark Zuckerberg to detail its current policies and practices to remove crypto scammers by Oct. 24

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Web3

Meta’s Metaverse Play Ridiculed Online

CEO Mark Zuckerberg is taking flack over ‘Horizon Worlds’ progress, dimming company’s prospects

by Sebastian Sinclair /
Web3

Instagram Expands NFT Feature to Creators Worldwide

The social network will also integrate with Coinbase Wallet and Dapper Wallet

by Ornella Hernandez /
Web3

Meta Metaverse Unit Has Lost $5.7B This Year

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg said its metaverse ambitions represent a “very expensive undertaking,” but he sees trillions in unlocked value

by Shalini Nagarajan /
MarketsWeb3

Meta Trials NFT Display Feature for Instagram Creators and Collectors

Head of Instagram shared initial details of the test run via Twitter, stating that more will be revealed next week

by Ornella Hernandez /
MarketsWeb3

Meta Stock Soars After Hours on Metaverse Expansion, Defying Slowing Growth

The company’s Reality Labs division brought in $695 million in revenue, exceeding analyst expectations

by Casey Wagner /
Web3

Meta Adds ‘Personal Boundary’ Tool After Virtual Sexual Assault Allegation

The function prevents digital avatars from coming within a 4-foot distance from one another to “avoid unwanted interaction,” according to a company exec

by Morgan Chittum /
MarketsWeb3

Zuckerberg Still ‘Confident’ In Metaverse Plans Despite Stock’s 20% Slide

Analysts project the company’s total metaverse spending will eclipse $60 billion

by Morgan Chittum /
Web3

Report Says Apple Won’t Join the Metaverse With its MR Headset

The tech giant is steering clear of the concept for now, calling it completely “off limits,” according to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman

by Morgan Chittum /
Web3

Zuckerberg: Facebook’s New Name Will Be Meta

“[Facebook] is an iconic social media brand, but increasingly it just doesn’t encompass everything that we do,” the CEO said.

by Morgan Chittum /
Web3

Facebook CEO: Metaverse Will Be ‘Holy Grail of Social Experiences’

“This is not an investment that is going to be profitable for us anytime in the near future,” Zuckerberg said during the company’s third-quarter earnings call on Monday.

by Morgan Chittum /

