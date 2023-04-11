NYdig

There are a total of 22 articles associated with NYdig.
Markets

Bitcoin Just Had Its 4th-best Quarter Ever — A ‘Good Omen’ For 2023

Bitcoin performed very well in the first quarter of 2023, which usually converts to gains over the entire year

by Sebastian Sinclair /
Markets

Growth of Tether Supply ‘Positive’ Indicator for Further Crypto Gains

Analysts say USDT growth resembles similar periods in 2019 and 2020 which coincided with bitcoin bull markets

by Sebastian Sinclair /
Finance

Bitcoin Miner To Sell Rigs Worth $60M To Cover NYDIG Debt

Bitcoin miner Greenidge hopes to offload enough inventory to reduce its $74 million NYDIG debt by up to 90%

by Sebastian Sinclair /
Markets

Latest in Crypto Hiring: Kraken, dYdX Foundation and BlockFi Add Execs

Bitcoin platform NYDIG reportedly laid off 110 employees despite recent capital raises

by Ben Strack /
Markets

NYDIG Lays Off a Third of Its Staff: Report

The trading firm is looking to cut costs as the markets continue its downward trajectory following this year’s poor performance

by Sebastian Sinclair /
Markets

Latest in Crypto Hiring: Andrew Yang To Advise Web3-Focused Firm

Bitcoin Company NYDIG names new CEO and president after its bitcoin balances hit all-time highs

by Ben Strack /
Finance

NYDIG Raises $720M for Institutional Bitcoin Fund

NYDIG saw a “flight to quality” from institutional types last quarter, doubling its bitcoin balances year-on-year while shopping its new fund

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Finance

How Many Employees Are Allocating Paycheck Portion to Bitcoin?

A few months after launching Bitcoin Savings Plan, NYDIG finds average user puts $75 per paycheck toward BTC

by Ben Strack /
MarketsPolicy

Is a Change to ‘Exchange’ Definition Key to Bitcoin ETF Approval?

Bloomberg Intelligence analysts, fund groups weigh in on potential implications of the SEC’s proposed amendment

by Ben Strack /
Markets

NYDIG, BlockFi, Pantera, Circle All ‘Targeted’ in HubSpot Data Breach

HubSpot – which stores users’ names, email addresses and phone numbers – said that the breach was a “targeted incident focused on customers in the cryptocurrency industry”

by Morgan Chittum /
Finance

Workers Can Get Paid in Bitcoin Via New NYDIG Offering

Employees of participating companies can choose a percentage of after-tax earnings to be paid out in BTC

by Ben Strack /
Finance

Bitcoin Network Transaction Volume Surpasses AmEx, Research Shows

In a new report, cryptocurrency investment firm NYDIG found the Bitcoin network surpassed $3 trillion in transactions last year

by Casey Wagner /
Markets

NYDIG Closes $1B Funding Round, Raising Valuation Above $7B

WestCap led the growth equity round with participation from prior investors including Morgan Stanley

by Jacquelyn Melinek /
Markets

Houston Rockets Partner with NYDIG through Bitcoin-Paid Deal

The two companies will work together to provide access, educational programming and community initiatives to the bitcoin ecosystem through the NBA team’s social, digital and in-person platforms.

by Jacquelyn Melinek /
Finance

NYDIG and Q2 Launch Bitcoin Platform to Help Banks, Credit Unions Transact Bitcoin

The partnership will integrate NYDIG’s digital banking platform into Q2 Digital Banking Platform, leveraging its Innovation Studio, so credit unions and banks can provide bitcoin services to customers, it said.

by Jacquelyn Melinek /
Finance

Banking Giant US Bank Launches Custody Services for Bitcoin

Minneapolis-based US Bank, the fifth largest in the country by total assets, selects NYDIG as its first crypto sub-custodian.

by Ben Strack /
Finance

NYDIG Adds Another Partnership to Expand Bitcoin’s Reach into Banking

The partnership will allow MVB’s financial technology, or fintech, clients to offer Bitcoin-related products through NYDIG’s platform.

by Jacquelyn Melinek /
Finance

Wells Fargo, JPMorgan Set To Launch Passive Bitcoin Trusts

Wells Fargo and JPMorgan Chase both partnered with NYDIG for the launch of two passive bitcoin trusts, according to SEC filings.

by Morgan Chittum /
Finance

NYDIG and NCR are Bringing Bitcoin to the People

New partnership will allow 650 US-based banks and credit unions to offer crypto trading services and bitcoin purchases to about 24 million customers through mobile applications built by NCR in the coming months.

by Jacquelyn Melinek /
Finance

NYDIG and Fiserv Team Up to Put Bitcoin in Consumers Bank Accounts

Offering could allow users access to bitcoin and cryptocurrency without going to an external exchange.

by Sam Reynolds /
Finance

NYDIG Leads $5M Funding Round for Mining Firm Luxor

Additional investors in the Series A round include: Bitnomial, Hodl Capital and Routemaster.

by Morgan Chittum /
Finance

Sovereign Wealth Funds are Looking to Buy Bitcoin

Sovereign wealth funds, the investment arms of cash-rich nations, are coming for bitcoin as they look at new strategies to protect their interests after the last 18 months of global economic turmoil.

by Tanaya Macheel /

