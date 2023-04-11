NYdig
Bitcoin performed very well in the first quarter of 2023, which usually converts to gains over the entire year
Analysts say USDT growth resembles similar periods in 2019 and 2020 which coincided with bitcoin bull markets
Bitcoin miner Greenidge hopes to offload enough inventory to reduce its $74 million NYDIG debt by up to 90%
Bitcoin platform NYDIG reportedly laid off 110 employees despite recent capital raises
The trading firm is looking to cut costs as the markets continue its downward trajectory following this year’s poor performance
Bitcoin Company NYDIG names new CEO and president after its bitcoin balances hit all-time highs
NYDIG saw a “flight to quality” from institutional types last quarter, doubling its bitcoin balances year-on-year while shopping its new fund
A few months after launching Bitcoin Savings Plan, NYDIG finds average user puts $75 per paycheck toward BTC
Bloomberg Intelligence analysts, fund groups weigh in on potential implications of the SEC’s proposed amendment
HubSpot – which stores users’ names, email addresses and phone numbers – said that the breach was a “targeted incident focused on customers in the cryptocurrency industry”
Employees of participating companies can choose a percentage of after-tax earnings to be paid out in BTC
In a new report, cryptocurrency investment firm NYDIG found the Bitcoin network surpassed $3 trillion in transactions last year
WestCap led the growth equity round with participation from prior investors including Morgan Stanley
The two companies will work together to provide access, educational programming and community initiatives to the bitcoin ecosystem through the NBA team’s social, digital and in-person platforms.
The partnership will integrate NYDIG’s digital banking platform into Q2 Digital Banking Platform, leveraging its Innovation Studio, so credit unions and banks can provide bitcoin services to customers, it said.
Minneapolis-based US Bank, the fifth largest in the country by total assets, selects NYDIG as its first crypto sub-custodian.
The partnership will allow MVB’s financial technology, or fintech, clients to offer Bitcoin-related products through NYDIG’s platform.
Wells Fargo and JPMorgan Chase both partnered with NYDIG for the launch of two passive bitcoin trusts, according to SEC filings.
New partnership will allow 650 US-based banks and credit unions to offer crypto trading services and bitcoin purchases to about 24 million customers through mobile applications built by NCR in the coming months.
Offering could allow users access to bitcoin and cryptocurrency without going to an external exchange.
Additional investors in the Series A round include: Bitnomial, Hodl Capital and Routemaster.
Sovereign wealth funds, the investment arms of cash-rich nations, are coming for bitcoin as they look at new strategies to protect their interests after the last 18 months of global economic turmoil.