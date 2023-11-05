On the margin

DeFiFinance

Institutional custody of bitcoin could kill it, cautions Hayes

Hayes says bitcoin is the antithesis of statist money “that is here for us, the people”

by Darren Kleine /
Web3

‘There’s nothing new in this world,’ says Yusko on blockchain rivalries

At the end of the day, there are fewer differences than similarities in blockchain communities, Yusko observes

by Darren Kleine /
Web3

Tribalism in crypto is not the answer, say Yusko and Ippolito

Crypto benefits from “a heterogeneous mix of different cultures and ecosystems and opinions colliding with one another,” Ippolito says

by Darren Kleine /
Finance

Multiple spot bitcoin ETFs or only BlackRock? Will the SEC play ‘king-maker’?

For right now, “it’s BlackRock,” says On the Margin co-host Mark Yusko

by Darren Kleine /
Finance

Disillusioned by fiat, young people are finding new hope in crypto

“The freedom that you get from the crypto world will continue to attract the people that are not benefiting that much from the fiat system”

by Darren Kleine /
Policy

SEC crypto lawsuits ‘could take years’ to resolve

“Remember, these are allegations in a lawsuit. Not a criminal complaint. A civil lawsuit. We are back to the wild west.”

by Darren Kleine /
Markets

Can Any Blockchain Compete on Security With Bitcoin?

Morgan Creek Capital’s Mark Yusko argues that when it comes to security, no other blockchain comes close to Bitcoin

by Darren Kleine /
Markets

Gold and Bitcoin: The Ultimate Winners of the Fed’s End Game?

As markets teeter with uncertainty, both gold bugs and bitcoin aficionados are perking up, spurred by murmurs of a potential change in policy

by Darren Kleine /
Finance

Federal Reserve Policy Is Shaking Confidence in America’s Banks

About half of Americans say they are afraid to keep their money in the bank

by Darren Kleine /
Finance

Learning From Past Mistakes: America’s Commercial Banking System

Which banks get bailed out and which don’t? Nobody seems to know

by Darren Kleine /
MarketsPodcast

Podcast: Is The Bull Market Over? | Darius Dale

42 Macro’s founder, Darius Dale, uses his GRID framework to discuss warning and risk signals brewing in markets

MarketsPodcast

Podcast: The Rise and Fall of Crypto Culture | Konstantin Richter

Blockdaemon CEO has never been more optimistic on the future of crypto than right now

MarketsPodcast

Podcast: Fed Turns Hawkish On Inflation Fears | Andreas Steno Larsen & Alfonso Peccatiello

Andreas and Alfonso announce their new show and explain how to navigate the current market

MarketsPodcast

Podcast: The Four Stages of an Economic Slowdown | Eric Basmajian

Eric Basmajian shares how he forecast the economic slowdown and potential solutions to the growth problem

MarketsPodcast

Podcast: Food Inflation Is Starting To Bite | Russell Clark

Russell Clark explains his macro framework for viewing the world, what the war in Ukraine means for food, and more

MarketsPodcast

Podcast: The Fourth Turning Has Arrived | Neil Howe

Neil Howe explains the cyclical nature of history and what those cycles tell us about America’s next rendezvous with destiny

MarketsPodcast

Podcast: China’s Growth: The End Is Near | Leland Miller

Leland Miller joins Mike to discuss what is potentially the peak of China’s growth, taking a deep dive into how they got there and what the future may hold

MarketsPodcast

Podcast: Will Powell Pivot Again in 2022? | Mr. Blonde

Anonymous analyst Mr. Blonde joins Mike to share his perspective on whether the Powell Pivot will happen again

Podcast

Podcast: The Macro Forces Driving Bitcoin | PlanB and Jurrien Timmer

Jurrien Timmer and PlanB join Mike Ippolito to look at the macro forces driving current markets and what that means for bitcoin as it enters a geopolitical landscape

MarketsPodcast

Podcast: Bitcoin’s Role in the Freedom Convoy Protests | Alex Gladstein, Greg Foss and Jeff Booth

Alex Gladstein, Greg Foss and Jeff Booth return to “On the Margin” to give a thorough rundown of the Freedom Convey Protests and how Bitcoin factors in

MarketsPodcast

Podcast: Bitcoin’s Role in the 80 Year Debt Cycle | Charles Edwards

Charles Edwards joins “On the Margin” host Michael Ippolito to discuss his macro outlook for 2022, crypto and bitcoin as a value versus momentum play

MarketsPodcast

Podcast: Is the Crypto Bull Market Over | Dan Tapiero and Dan Morehead

Dan Tapiero and Dan Morehead join “On the Margin” host Michael Ippolito to discuss crypto, its growing mainstream adoption and their outlooks for both the macro and crypto spaces

MarketsPodcast

Podcast: How Fed Tightening Will Impact Markets | Andreas Steno Larsen

Andreas Steno Larsen joins Michael Ippolito to discuss the global macro and crypto outlook for 2022

MarketsPodcast

Podcast: The Macro Forces Driving Crypto in 2022 with Jordi Alexander & Checkmate

Jordi Alexander and Checkmate examine structural trends and forces that will be driving crypto in 2022, making some observations and asking questions about crypto itself.

