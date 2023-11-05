On the margin
Hayes says bitcoin is the antithesis of statist money “that is here for us, the people”
At the end of the day, there are fewer differences than similarities in blockchain communities, Yusko observes
Crypto benefits from “a heterogeneous mix of different cultures and ecosystems and opinions colliding with one another,” Ippolito says
For right now, “it’s BlackRock,” says On the Margin co-host Mark Yusko
“The freedom that you get from the crypto world will continue to attract the people that are not benefiting that much from the fiat system”
“Remember, these are allegations in a lawsuit. Not a criminal complaint. A civil lawsuit. We are back to the wild west.”
Morgan Creek Capital’s Mark Yusko argues that when it comes to security, no other blockchain comes close to Bitcoin
As markets teeter with uncertainty, both gold bugs and bitcoin aficionados are perking up, spurred by murmurs of a potential change in policy
About half of Americans say they are afraid to keep their money in the bank
Which banks get bailed out and which don’t? Nobody seems to know
42 Macro’s founder, Darius Dale, uses his GRID framework to discuss warning and risk signals brewing in markets
Blockdaemon CEO has never been more optimistic on the future of crypto than right now
Andreas and Alfonso announce their new show and explain how to navigate the current market
Eric Basmajian shares how he forecast the economic slowdown and potential solutions to the growth problem
Russell Clark explains his macro framework for viewing the world, what the war in Ukraine means for food, and more
Neil Howe explains the cyclical nature of history and what those cycles tell us about America’s next rendezvous with destiny
Leland Miller joins Mike to discuss what is potentially the peak of China’s growth, taking a deep dive into how they got there and what the future may hold
Anonymous analyst Mr. Blonde joins Mike to share his perspective on whether the Powell Pivot will happen again
Jurrien Timmer and PlanB join Mike Ippolito to look at the macro forces driving current markets and what that means for bitcoin as it enters a geopolitical landscape
Alex Gladstein, Greg Foss and Jeff Booth return to “On the Margin” to give a thorough rundown of the Freedom Convey Protests and how Bitcoin factors in
Charles Edwards joins “On the Margin” host Michael Ippolito to discuss his macro outlook for 2022, crypto and bitcoin as a value versus momentum play
Dan Tapiero and Dan Morehead join “On the Margin” host Michael Ippolito to discuss crypto, its growing mainstream adoption and their outlooks for both the macro and crypto spaces
Andreas Steno Larsen joins Michael Ippolito to discuss the global macro and crypto outlook for 2022
Jordi Alexander and Checkmate examine structural trends and forces that will be driving crypto in 2022, making some observations and asking questions about crypto itself.