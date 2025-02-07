Patrick McHenry

There are a total of 17 articles associated with Patrick McHenry.
article-image

Forward Guidance NewsletterPolicy

Engage now, or forever hold your peace

Speakers at yesterday’s Ondo Summit in Manhattan urged the industry to engage with regulators as crypto policy efforts unfold

by Ben Strack /
article-image

Policy

Treasury Secretary Yellen asks Congress for oversight of spot crypto markets 

Congress needs to act soon, Yellen told lawmakers, pointing to potential runs on digital asset platforms and “vulnerabilities from crypto asset price volatility”

by Casey Wagner /
article-image

Policy

Consumer watchdog’s proposed digital payments rule creates ‘regulatory uncertainty’: McHenry

The proposed rule could “undermine the digital asset industry’s functionality” when it comes to payments, lawmakers warn

by Katherine Ross /
article-image

Policy

House Republicans offer rare praise to SEC after bitcoin ETF approval 

Reps. Hill, McHenry and Emmer express satisfaction with SEC ETF approval

by Casey Wagner /
article-image

Opinion

Kevin McCarthy ousted! And it means nothing for crypto

The idea that McCarthy’s political downfall will somehow shift the crypto policy landscape in the US is a bad take

by Michael McSweeney /
article-image

Policy

McCarthy ousted, crypto-friendly McHenry to become speaker pro tempore

The official replacement of McCarthy remains unknown

by Katherine Ross&Casey Wagner /
article-image

Policy

McHenry signals support for Grayscale ruling

Patrick McHenry has been a loud voice on crypto, once repeatedly asking Gary Gensler whether ETH was a security or a commodity

by James Cirrone /
article-image

Policy

House Republicans ‘express concern’ over the Fed’s new crypto oversight program

McHenry says that the new program will ‘deter’ banks from participating in digital asset ecosystem

by Katherine Ross /
article-image

Policy

McHenry questions timing of Prometheum’s special purpose broker-dealer approval

Gary Gensler and FINRA CEO Robert Cook have until August 22 to supply documentation on Prometheum’s approval to the House Financial Services Committee

by Katherine Ross /
article-image

Policy

‘Lower the decibels’: House committee stablecoin markup devolves into shouting match

House Financial Services Committee members couldn’t find common ground on much Thursday as bipartisan cooperation on stablecoin legislation fell apart

by Casey Wagner /
article-image

Policy

North Carolina closer to holding crypto on its balance sheet

The first version of the bill focused on metal bullion, but House members elected to add in virtual currencies during the mark-up process earlier this month

by Casey Wagner /
article-image

Policy

House Republicans push back on SEC proposal to alter exchange definition

House Financial Services Committee Republicans call the SEC’s suggested “exchange” definition an overstep

by Casey Wagner /
article-image

Policy

Former CFTC Chair Massad Also Can’t Say if ETH Is a Security

Another House subcommittee calls on Congress and other agencies to get it together on crypto policy

by Casey Wagner /
article-image

Policy

As US House Efforts to Push Crypto Oversight Ramp Up, EU Move in Cards?

With House Republicans continuing to push their crypto agendas in the state, industry participants are once again paying attention to MiCA in the European Union

by Michael Bodley /
article-image

Policy

Republican Stablecoin Bill Draft Likely Won’t Make It to the Floor, Insiders Say

Even the revamped draft will need more bipartisan support

by Casey Wagner /
article-image

Policy

Stablecoin Policy Progress Impeded by Partisan Disagreements

Democrats slammed the current Republican-led draft bill for stablecoin legislation, but the parties agree on some points

by Casey Wagner /
article-image

Policy

House Committee Threatens SEC Over Missing Bankman-Fried Documents

Gensler now has until April 17 to turn over the documents related to its investigation into Bankman-Fried or else the committee may take matters into its own hands

by Sebastian Sinclair /

Newsletter

The Breakdown

Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.