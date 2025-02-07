Patrick McHenry
Speakers at yesterday’s Ondo Summit in Manhattan urged the industry to engage with regulators as crypto policy efforts unfold
Congress needs to act soon, Yellen told lawmakers, pointing to potential runs on digital asset platforms and “vulnerabilities from crypto asset price volatility”
The proposed rule could “undermine the digital asset industry’s functionality” when it comes to payments, lawmakers warn
Reps. Hill, McHenry and Emmer express satisfaction with SEC ETF approval
The idea that McCarthy’s political downfall will somehow shift the crypto policy landscape in the US is a bad take
The official replacement of McCarthy remains unknown
Patrick McHenry has been a loud voice on crypto, once repeatedly asking Gary Gensler whether ETH was a security or a commodity
McHenry says that the new program will ‘deter’ banks from participating in digital asset ecosystem
Gary Gensler and FINRA CEO Robert Cook have until August 22 to supply documentation on Prometheum’s approval to the House Financial Services Committee
House Financial Services Committee members couldn’t find common ground on much Thursday as bipartisan cooperation on stablecoin legislation fell apart
The first version of the bill focused on metal bullion, but House members elected to add in virtual currencies during the mark-up process earlier this month
House Financial Services Committee Republicans call the SEC’s suggested “exchange” definition an overstep
Another House subcommittee calls on Congress and other agencies to get it together on crypto policy
With House Republicans continuing to push their crypto agendas in the state, industry participants are once again paying attention to MiCA in the European Union
Even the revamped draft will need more bipartisan support
Democrats slammed the current Republican-led draft bill for stablecoin legislation, but the parties agree on some points
Gensler now has until April 17 to turn over the documents related to its investigation into Bankman-Fried or else the committee may take matters into its own hands