Markets

Risk-On Appetite Falters: Bitcoin Trades Like Big Tech

Bitcoin, once touted for its uncorrelated nature, is starting to trade more like stocks

by Casey Wagner /
Markets

ETFs Fuel Bitcoin Rally, $70K on the Horizon

The launch of a BTC ETF signals favorable regulatory outlook for bitcoin and underlying market dynamics support a larger rally in store for bitcoin investors.

by Sam Martin /
Markets

QCP Capital: Will Bitcoin’s Q4 Rally Repeat the Bull Market of 2020

With bitcoin at $55,000 and creeping its way toward the all-time territory of $64,000, will we see a repeat of 2020’s Q4 bull run?

by Sam Reynolds /
Finance

Ark Invest Cathie Wood is Bullish on ETH as Proof-of-Stake Transition Nears

Ark Invest is the largest holder of Grayscale’s Ethereum Trust.

by Sam Reynolds /
Finance

Standard Chartered is Bullish on Ethereum, But Only if Bitcoin Rises

Standard Chartered’s digital asset research team thinks that Ethereum can hit $35,000 in the next few years.

by Casey Wagner /
DeFiMarkets

Solana Soars While BTC, ETH and Cardano Dip

Altcoins investment products stealing market share from bitcoin and ether

by Ben Strack /

