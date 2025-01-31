rollups

There are a total of 58 articles associated with rollups.
DeFi

Ethereum in wartime: Standardize, align, accelerate

Optimism’s Ben Jones highlighted the difference between peacetime and wartime Ethereum

by Macauley Peterson /
0xResearch NewsletterDeFi

Ethereum’s native rollups promise trustless scalability

By leveraging L1 validators for proofing and execution, native rollups remove the need for centralized sequencers and complex governance

by Donovan Choy /
0xResearch NewsletterDeFi

Starknet introduces SN Stack

Developers can use the Madara framework to develop appchains, or Dojo for onchain gaming apps

by Donovan Choy /
DeFi

Understanding the debate around based rollups

Taiko is the largest based rollup today, with a multi-proof system in place

by Donovan Choy /
DeFiLightspeed Newsletter

MagicBlock open sources a16z-backed ‘ephemeral rollup’ tech

MagicBlock went through a16z’s crypto startup accelerator and began advertising its tech earlier this year

by Jack Kubinec /
0xResearch NewsletterDeFi

The ZK rollup debate: Why Bitcoin isn’t there yet

As projects like BitVM innovate, Bitcoin builders call for transparency over misleading buzzwords

by Macauley Peterson /
DeFi

Commonware unveils ‘anti-framework’ for optimized blockchain development

The middleware blockchain infra platform is breaking the “one-size-fits-all” mold that comes with existing blockchain tech stacks

by Donovan Choy /
0xResearch NewsletterDeFi

MOVE drops following Movement mainnet beta

Movement Labs co-founder Rushi Manche says its approach affords “all the benefits of Move combined with Ethereum’s liquidity”

by Macauley Peterson /
DeFi

DIA launches testnet for Lumina, a new modular oracle

Lumina introduces transparency and permissionless integration via an OP stack-based optimium, challenging traditional oracle designs

by Macauley Peterson /
0xResearch Newsletter

Gnosis founder argues Ethereum needs native L2s

Martin Köppelmann outlines a proposal for Ethereum-native rollups, emphasizing security, scalability, and a stronger connection to the Ethereum ecosystem

by Macauley Peterson /
0xResearch NewsletterDeFi

Alliance DAO’s Demo Day showcases industry trends

Optimistic rollups like Optimism, Arbitrum and Base are seeing rapid adoption relative to zk rollups

by Macauley Peterson /
0xResearch NewsletterDeFi

Uniswap collabs with Across for cross-chain swaps

The integration of Across’s intent-based bridging allows traders to easily bridge and perform cross-chain swaps all within Uniswap

by Donovan Choy /
0xResearch Newsletter

Kraken joins Coinbase to compete with BitGo’s wBTC

Plus, PayPal’s PYUSD supply tapers off from late-August highs

by Donovan Choy /
DeFi

Conduit sees path to gigagas throughput with new sequencer

G2 is delivering real-world performance breakthroughs at 50-100 Mgas/s, Conduit says

by Macauley Peterson /
DeFi

AltLayer’s Wizard simplifies EigenLayer AVS deployment

AltLayer’s new platform offers developers templates and tools to rapidly deploy Actively Validated Services

by Macauley Peterson /
DeFi

Ethereum rollup ‘Soneium’ attempts to redefine ‘GM’

The Astar Network’s “evolution” includes a pivot away from Polygon to OP stack

by Macauley Peterson /
DeFi

Optimism plans to unify its Superchain with an interoperability layer

Optimism’s Superchain consists of 29 OP Stack chains today, soon to be unified through one interoperability layer

by Donovan Choy /
DeFi

Bitcoin rollups may be closer than we think

Competing teams each verified zk proofs on Bitcoin mainnet during Bitcoin 2024

by Macauley Peterson /
DeFi

Mina mainnet upgrade unlocks privacy applications

The industry-first general purpose zk programmable blockchain charts a fresh course

by Macauley Peterson /
DeFi

Espresso partners with Polygon Labs to solve rollup interoperability 

Espresso sequencing marketplace will enable efficient coordination and fast transaction finalization across multiple Ethereum layer-2s

by Bessie Liu /
DeFi

OKX turns on its L2 mainnet, joining the exchange chain club

X Layer is a zkEVM validium running on Polygon’s CDK tech stack

by Macauley Peterson /
DeFi

Polygon unpacks zkEVM outage and ‘emergency’ upgrade

In a forum post, Polygon detailed what went wrong with its zkEVM in a recent outage

by Macauley Peterson&Jack Kubinec /
BusinessDeFi

Espresso lands $28M to become marketplace for shared sequencing

The funding round was led by a16z crypto, and will be used by the team to continue product development and team scaling

by Bessie Liu /
DeFi

Optimism’s permissionless fault-proof system is now on OP Sepolia

Fault proofs are a critical security measure to ensure transactions are valid on optimistic rollups

by Bessie Liu /

