Optimism’s Ben Jones highlighted the difference between peacetime and wartime Ethereum
By leveraging L1 validators for proofing and execution, native rollups remove the need for centralized sequencers and complex governance
Developers can use the Madara framework to develop appchains, or Dojo for onchain gaming apps
Taiko is the largest based rollup today, with a multi-proof system in place
MagicBlock went through a16z’s crypto startup accelerator and began advertising its tech earlier this year
As projects like BitVM innovate, Bitcoin builders call for transparency over misleading buzzwords
The middleware blockchain infra platform is breaking the “one-size-fits-all” mold that comes with existing blockchain tech stacks
Movement Labs co-founder Rushi Manche says its approach affords “all the benefits of Move combined with Ethereum’s liquidity”
Lumina introduces transparency and permissionless integration via an OP stack-based optimium, challenging traditional oracle designs
Martin Köppelmann outlines a proposal for Ethereum-native rollups, emphasizing security, scalability, and a stronger connection to the Ethereum ecosystem
Optimistic rollups like Optimism, Arbitrum and Base are seeing rapid adoption relative to zk rollups
The integration of Across’s intent-based bridging allows traders to easily bridge and perform cross-chain swaps all within Uniswap
Plus, PayPal’s PYUSD supply tapers off from late-August highs
G2 is delivering real-world performance breakthroughs at 50-100 Mgas/s, Conduit says
AltLayer’s new platform offers developers templates and tools to rapidly deploy Actively Validated Services
The Astar Network’s “evolution” includes a pivot away from Polygon to OP stack
Optimism’s Superchain consists of 29 OP Stack chains today, soon to be unified through one interoperability layer
Competing teams each verified zk proofs on Bitcoin mainnet during Bitcoin 2024
The industry-first general purpose zk programmable blockchain charts a fresh course
Espresso sequencing marketplace will enable efficient coordination and fast transaction finalization across multiple Ethereum layer-2s
X Layer is a zkEVM validium running on Polygon’s CDK tech stack
In a forum post, Polygon detailed what went wrong with its zkEVM in a recent outage
The funding round was led by a16z crypto, and will be used by the team to continue product development and team scaling
Fault proofs are a critical security measure to ensure transactions are valid on optimistic rollups