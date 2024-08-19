royalties

People

Trump on track to earn more ETH passively than The Apprentice royalties

Wicked smart royalties on NFT resales and a steady stream of unofficial memecoin taxes are padding Trump’s crypto wallet

by David Canellis /
Web3

Game Designers Take Baby Steps Toward Web3 Vision

Winning over mainstream gamers and navigating the Web2-to-Web3 transition are the goals of budding game franchises

by Macauley Peterson /
MarketsWeb3

Blurring the Battle Lines on OpenSea Royalties for NFT Creators

Upstart NFT marketplace Blur tells creators to block their collections from trading on OpenSea

by Shalini Nagarajan /
MarketsWeb3

Yuga Labs Blacklists Royalty-avoiding Marketplaces

LooksRare, NFTX, Blur and SudoSwap won’t be selling Yuga Labs hot Sewer Pass NFTs

by Shalini Nagarajan /
EducationWeb3

How NFT Royalties Work – and Sometimes Don’t

Are NFT royalties designed to offer artists a better business model? A closer look at how they work explains their true potential

by John Gilbert&Ornella Hernandez /
Web3

Q&A: Immutable’s Alex Connolly on Protecting NFT Creator Royalties

GameStop’s NFT marketplace officially went live on ImmutableX earlier this week

by Ornella Hernandez /
Web3

Web3 Watch: Twitter’s Potential Crypto Wallet, and a Royalty-optional LooksRare

LooksRare becomes the latest NFT marketplace to eliminate creator royalties

by Ornella Hernandez /
Web3

NFT Royalties Top $1.8 Billion: Galaxy Digital

Royalties are not currently programmed into smart contracts, putting the responsibility on marketplaces to collect the fees for artists

by Casey Wagner /
Markets

Sudoswap Erupts as NFT Traders Capitalize on Royalty-Free Sales

The NFT ecosystem has gained a decentralized exchange in Sudoswap, but its royalty-free model means traders can sidestep creators

by David Canellis /

