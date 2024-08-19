royalties
Wicked smart royalties on NFT resales and a steady stream of unofficial memecoin taxes are padding Trump’s crypto wallet
Winning over mainstream gamers and navigating the Web2-to-Web3 transition are the goals of budding game franchises
Upstart NFT marketplace Blur tells creators to block their collections from trading on OpenSea
LooksRare, NFTX, Blur and SudoSwap won’t be selling Yuga Labs hot Sewer Pass NFTs
Are NFT royalties designed to offer artists a better business model? A closer look at how they work explains their true potential
GameStop’s NFT marketplace officially went live on ImmutableX earlier this week
LooksRare becomes the latest NFT marketplace to eliminate creator royalties
Royalties are not currently programmed into smart contracts, putting the responsibility on marketplaces to collect the fees for artists
The NFT ecosystem has gained a decentralized exchange in Sudoswap, but its royalty-free model means traders can sidestep creators