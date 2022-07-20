securities and exchange commission

MarketsPolicy

Congressman Wants SEC to Punish Crypto Exchanges for Trading XRP

The SEC has overlooked cryptocurrency exchanges that allowed XRP trading, US Rep. Brad Sherman said Tuesday at an oversight hearing

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Policy

SEC Amendment Proposal Is Unconstitutional, Advocacy Group Says

A new SEC amendment might unfairly subject blockchain developers and publishers to exchange registration requirements, Coin Center said

by Casey Wagner /
Policy

SEC Emails Highlighting Alleged Conflict of Interest Set to Take Center Stage in Ripple Trial

New details revealed in emails between SEC officials may prove useful in Ripple’s efforts to dismiss SEC action against its XRP token

by Casey Wagner /
FinanceMarkets

Grayscale CEO: Spot Bitcoin ETF Approval Is ‘The Next Natural Step’ for SEC

CEO Michael Sonnenshein again said the firm would consider suing the agency if it denies its proposed conversion of GBTC to an ETF

by Ben Strack /
MarketsPolicy

SEC Ruling on Teucrium’s Bitcoin Futures ETF Could Impact Spot Funds

Analysts say the regulator’s decision on the product could strengthen arguments for approving spot ETFs

by Ben Strack /
MarketsPolicy

As Crypto Regulatory Scrutiny Builds, Gensler Urges Firms To Register With SEC

Digital asset platforms are likely trading securities and should start working with regulators, SEC Chair Gary Gensler said

by Ben Strack /
FinanceMarkets

New Planned ETF Targets NFT-related Stocks

The index-tracking ETF would invest in companies within NFT industries, such as gaming, arts and entertainment

by Ben Strack /
PolicyWeb3

SEC Reportedly Targets NFT Market Over Potential Violations of Securities Law

The inquiry is looking into whether NFTs “are being utilized to raise money like traditional securities,” Bloomberg reported

by Morgan Chittum /
Policy

Support for Spot Bitcoin ETF Revs Up as Agency Holds Course

SEC Chair Gary Gensler said he’s “technology-neutral” in a letter to US Rep. Tom Emmer

by Ben Strack /

