The SEC has overlooked cryptocurrency exchanges that allowed XRP trading, US Rep. Brad Sherman said Tuesday at an oversight hearing
A new SEC amendment might unfairly subject blockchain developers and publishers to exchange registration requirements, Coin Center said
New details revealed in emails between SEC officials may prove useful in Ripple’s efforts to dismiss SEC action against its XRP token
CEO Michael Sonnenshein again said the firm would consider suing the agency if it denies its proposed conversion of GBTC to an ETF
Analysts say the regulator’s decision on the product could strengthen arguments for approving spot ETFs
Digital asset platforms are likely trading securities and should start working with regulators, SEC Chair Gary Gensler said
The index-tracking ETF would invest in companies within NFT industries, such as gaming, arts and entertainment
The inquiry is looking into whether NFTs “are being utilized to raise money like traditional securities,” Bloomberg reported
SEC Chair Gary Gensler said he’s “technology-neutral” in a letter to US Rep. Tom Emmer