social tokens

There are a total of 9 articles associated with social tokens.
article-image

DeFiLightspeed Newsletter

SocialFi makes its return on Solana

Solana-based social project Clout saw its downloads take off after launching an iPhone app

by Jack Kubinec /
article-image

Web3

Friend.tech momentum stalls

A drop in activity calls into question the longevity of the platform and its ability to generate revenue

by Sebastian Sinclair /
article-image

Web3

Decentralized social media app Friend.tech is surging

The new social token app has processed over 1.3 million transactions since launch

by Bessie Liu /
article-image

Web3

Rally Leaves Social Token NFTs in Limbo After Abrupt Exit

Crypto VC Mike Dudas said Rally is “completely rugging owners of assets on the chain — not transferrable to Ethereum.”

by Shalini Nagarajan /
article-image

Markets

Telegram Users Can Now Send, Receive Crypto Following 2-year Hiatus

Telegram users can now send and receive Toncoin, as well as make purchases in bitcoin, following the abandonment of the project in 2019

by Sebastian Sinclair /
article-image

MarketsPodcast

Podcast: The Creator Economy Playbook | Li Jin, Jesse Walden

Li Jin and Jesse Walden join Jason and Santiago to discuss what the creator and ownership economy is and how they are involved in Web3.

article-image

Markets

How Megabanks Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley Are Talking About the Metaverse

More and more Wall Street firms are addressing the metaverse and Web3 to clients and investors, a potential sign of adoption

by Morgan Chittum /
article-image

Markets

Polygon and Seven Seven Six Launch $200M Social Media Web3 Initiative

Over the past few years, there has been a realization that social media businesses have a profound impact on society, Sandeep Nailwal, co-founder & chief operations officer at Polygon said

by Jacquelyn Melinek /
article-image

Markets

Roll Raises $10M, Merkle Science Closed $5.75M and Avalanche Touts Token Sale

“We seem to be in a cultural bull market…We’re seeing the markets grow, we’re seeing the demand grow,” Bradley Miles, co-founder and CEO of Roll said to Blockworks.

by Jacquelyn Melinek /

Newsletter

The Breakdown

Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.