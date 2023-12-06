Societe Generale

Policy

SocGen’s crypto unit debuts euro-pegged stablecoin

The stablecoin marks the first time a regulated European bank has made a euro-pegged stablecoin available on a crypto exchange

by Katherine Ross /
Business

SocGen issues green euro-denominated bond on Ethereum 

The transaction amounts to 10 million euros, or roughly $10.8 million, and has a maturity of three years

by Katherine Ross /
Policy

France updates crypto regulations in light of MiCA

Societe Generale’s SG-Forge became the first crypto firm to gain a full license in France back in July

by James Cirrone /
Finance

Societe Generale subsidiary secures first French crypto license, readies for MiCA

SG-Forge, the company’s crypto outfit, registered with France in September 2022

by James Cirrone /
Finance

Euro-pegged Stablecoin From Societe Generale in the Works

A “reputable agent” separate from the bank’s crypto team will manage the stablecoin’s collateral

by Bessie Liu /
Finance

Societe Generale Withdraws $7M in DAI From MakerDAO Vault

In August, MakerDAO added the bank’s digital asset-focused subsidiary, Societe Generale–Forge, to its vaults with a credit limit of $30 million in DAI after a unanimous vote

by Casey Wagner /
DeFiFinance

French Central Bank Trades Debt Securities on Private Blockchain

European plans for a Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) are moving from a research and experimental phase to practical applications.

by Macauley Peterson /
DeFi

Major French Bank Wants to Back the $DAI Stablecoin with $40M in Bonds

Société Générale will experiment with using regulated security tokens on Ethereum to back a stablecoin loan in historic merging of TradFi and DeFi.

by Macauley Peterson /

