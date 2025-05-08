Supply Chain

AnalysisForward Guidance Newsletter

What’s going on with the supply chain? We asked an expert

Craig Fuller, CEO and founder of FreightWaves, breaks down how tariffs are and will impact shipping and inventories

by Felix Jauvin /
Opinion

Agriculture needs blockchain

Some may argue that the current system is familiar and predictable, but the benefits of tokenization far outweigh the challenges

by Henry Duckworth /
Finance

US Air Force Pumps $30M Into Blockchain for Supply Chains

The US Air Force is still really into blockchain as a way to revamp supply chain management, and it’s betting on Indiana startup SIMBA

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Markets

BTC, ETH Momentum Stalls; Yellen Clarifies Crypto Regulation: Markets Wrap

BTC and ETH see their strong momentum stall on hawkish remarks from Jerome Powell, Janet Yellen provides clarity around ‘broker’ definition.

by Sam Martin /

