Sushi

DeFi

Sushi’s ‘Smart Pools’ hope to boost LP efficiency

The DEX announced an integration with Steer Protocol, a liquidity manager focused on making LPing more efficient

by Jack Kubinec /
FinanceMarkets

Grayscale Adjusts Cryptoassets Exposure in Diversified Funds

Blockworks Exclusive: AVAX, DOT and ATOM are added to offerings while SUSHI and SNX are nixed

by Ben Strack /
DeFiMarkets

Can New Launches from Aave and Sushi Usher in DeFi’s Comeback?

Sushi rolls out long-awaited Trident framework on Polygon, while Aave’s V3 brings money markets cross-chain

by Macauley Peterson /
DeFiMarkets

Sushi Opens Thursday Up 3% After CTO Resignation

The DAO token of the Sushi decentralized exchange spiked 20% after CTO tweets resignation, then declined as US trading day began

by Sam Reynolds /
DeFi

Update: CTO Resigns as SushiSwap Struggles, Arca Submits Restructuring Proposal

“In the interest of the Sushi Community I am resigning as CTO effective immediately,” Joseph Delong wrote in a tweet

by Sam Reynolds&Jacquelyn Melinek /
Markets

Bitcoin Hovers Below $50K as DeFi Token $SUSHI Topples: Markets Wrap

$SUSHI is trading at $13.28, 43.2% lower than the token’s all-time high, according to CoinGecko.

by Morgan Chittum /
DeFi

SushiSwap Swaps Out Co-founder 0xMaki

SushiSwap co-founder and project lead 0xMaki is reportedly stepping down from operations leadership, though he will remain engaged in an advisory capacity.

by Casey Wagner /
DeFiMarkets

Solana, Cardano, Avalanche Could Threaten Ethereum DeFi Dominance

Layer-1 competition is heating up

by Ben Strack /
DeFi

Avalanche to Add Sushi to Mining Incentive Program

Sushi expansion comes after blockchain revealed it was adding DeFi protocols Aave and Curve

by Ben Strack /

