Sushi
The DEX announced an integration with Steer Protocol, a liquidity manager focused on making LPing more efficient
Blockworks Exclusive: AVAX, DOT and ATOM are added to offerings while SUSHI and SNX are nixed
Sushi rolls out long-awaited Trident framework on Polygon, while Aave’s V3 brings money markets cross-chain
The DAO token of the Sushi decentralized exchange spiked 20% after CTO tweets resignation, then declined as US trading day began
“In the interest of the Sushi Community I am resigning as CTO effective immediately,” Joseph Delong wrote in a tweet
$SUSHI is trading at $13.28, 43.2% lower than the token’s all-time high, according to CoinGecko.
SushiSwap co-founder and project lead 0xMaki is reportedly stepping down from operations leadership, though he will remain engaged in an advisory capacity.
Layer-1 competition is heating up
Sushi expansion comes after blockchain revealed it was adding DeFi protocols Aave and Curve