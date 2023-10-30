Thailand
K-bank acquired the crypto exchange via its subsidiary, Unita Capital, which also introduced three new entities for digital asset management
The tokens will need to be spent at local businesses within a 4km radius of the recipient’s home over a six-month period
200,000 people have been impacted by scams in Thailand
The Thai SEC says it’s “forbidden” to advertise crypto lending
The approval marks a year-long effort for Binance in Thailand, which sought the help of a domestic and publicly listed Thai company
The exchange is seeking regulatory blessings for additional investor funding
The bank’s investment arm, SCB 10X, has promoted two female executives to lead its Web, DeFi and Blockchain investments
Thailand’s Securities and Exchange Commissioned revoked the trading platform’s license, citing failure to follow rules
The crypto platform seeks to offer DeFi projects liquidity incentives and achieve regulatory compliance for crypto firms
The exchange said the partnership will help draw in new users as part of its “long-term strategy” for future growth
Thailand has dumped plans to impose a crypto withholding tax in a move that has been welcomed by the kindom’s traders
Thai regulators said digital asset business operators had increased the use for payments for goods and services, posing a risk to the kingdom’s economy
Binance’s move can be seen as a way for the exchange to regain a footing in the country following criminal complaints last year.
Thailand is weighing up measures either to tax revenue from each crypto transaction or only profits
Bank of Thailand officials reschedule pilot program for late 2022
Here’s why Siam Commercial Bank is continuing to signal its support for digital assets with Bitkub investment.
Crypto hotspot Thailand has shifted from banning NFTs and meme tokens to embracing the new asset class.
Bitcoin on the balance sheet for public companies in Thailand gets a different response from regulators than in the US, explains Varit Bulakul, an executive at Bangkok-listed Brooker Group
SCB’s Chief Venture and Innovation Officer knows DeFi will challenge banks, and wants to grab a stake in it.
Hong Kong Monetary Authority as well as the territory’s Securities and Futures Commission not commenting on existence of investigation into Huobi.
Tokens that have ‘no clear objectives or substance’ are not allowed on the country’s regulated exchanges.