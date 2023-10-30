Thailand

There are a total of 21 articles associated with Thailand.
article-image

Business

Thailand’s 4th-largest bank buys $103M stake in crypto exchange

K-bank acquired the crypto exchange via its subsidiary, Unita Capital, which also introduced three new entities for digital asset management

by Shalini Nagarajan /
article-image

Policy

Thailand to use ‘utility tokens’ in a bid to boost ailing economy

The tokens will need to be spent at local businesses within a 4km radius of the recipient’s home over a six-month period

by Sebastian Sinclair /
article-image

Policy

Thailand seeks to block access to Facebook, citing crypto scams

200,000 people have been impacted by scams in Thailand

by Katherine Ross /
article-image

Policy

Singapore and Thailand crack down on crypto staking

The Thai SEC says it’s “forbidden” to advertise crypto lending

by Katherine Ross /
article-image

Business

Binance Gets Greenlight to Operate Exchange in Thailand

The approval marks a year-long effort for Binance in Thailand, which sought the help of a domestic and publicly listed Thai company

by Sebastian Sinclair /
article-image

Markets

Zipmex Taps Restructuring Firm as it Fights To Stay Afloat

The exchange is seeking regulatory blessings for additional investor funding

by Sebastian Sinclair /
article-image

Markets

Venture Arm of SCB Bank Taps New CEO to Lead Crypto Investments

The bank’s investment arm, SCB 10X, has promoted two female executives to lead its Web, DeFi and Blockchain investments

by Sebastian Sinclair /
article-image

Policy

Huobi Thailand To Close After Watchdog Cancels Trading License

Thailand’s Securities and Exchange Commissioned revoked the trading platform’s license, citing failure to follow rules

by Shalini Nagarajan /
article-image

DeFiMarkets

New $100M Fund Aims To Bolster Blockchain Development in Vietnam

The crypto platform seeks to offer DeFi projects liquidity incentives and achieve regulatory compliance for crypto firms

by Ben Strack /
article-image

Web3

Zipmex Taps Polygon To Further Metaverse Efforts in Asia-Pacific

The exchange said the partnership will help draw in new users as part of its “long-term strategy” for future growth

by Sebastian Sinclair /
article-image

MarketsPolicy

Thailand Drops Plans to Impose 15% Crypto Withholding Tax

Thailand has dumped plans to impose a crypto withholding tax in a move that has been welcomed by the kindom’s traders

by Sebastian Sinclair /
article-image

MarketsPolicy

Thai Regulators to Clamp Down on Crypto Payments for Goods and Services

Thai regulators said digital asset business operators had increased the use for payments for goods and services, posing a risk to the kingdom’s economy

by Sebastian Sinclair /
article-image

Finance

Binance Seeks to Establish Thai Crypto Exchange Following MOU With Local Business

Binance’s move can be seen as a way for the exchange to regain a footing in the country following criminal complaints last year.

by Sebastian Sinclair /
article-image

FinancePolicy

Thailand’s Revenue Department Weighs Tax Measures Aimed at Crypto Trading

Thailand is weighing up measures either to tax revenue from each crypto transaction or only profits

by Sebastian Sinclair /
article-image

Markets

Don’t Expect a Thai CBDC Soon

Bank of Thailand officials reschedule pilot program for late 2022

by Sam Reynolds /
article-image

DeFiMarkets

Thailand’s SCB is Buying 51% of Bitkub

Here’s why Siam Commercial Bank is continuing to signal its support for digital assets with Bitkub investment.

by Sam Reynolds /
article-image

Policy

Thailand’s Regulators Soften Ban on NFTs as Local Banks Invest in Ecosystem

Crypto hotspot Thailand has shifted from banning NFTs and meme tokens to embracing the new asset class.

by Sam Reynolds /
article-image

DeFiPolicy

Thailand SEC Not a Fan of Listed Bitcoin Macro Proxies

Bitcoin on the balance sheet for public companies in Thailand gets a different response from regulators than in the US, explains Varit Bulakul, an executive at Bangkok-listed Brooker Group

by Sam Reynolds /
article-image

DeFiFinance

Thailand’s Siam Commercial Bank Investing in DeFi to Prepare for an Era of Disintermediation

SCB’s Chief Venture and Innovation Officer knows DeFi will challenge banks, and wants to grab a stake in it.

by Sam Reynolds /
article-image

Finance

Huobi Blames ‘Unauthorized Access Attempt’ for Twitter Outage

Hong Kong Monetary Authority as well as the territory’s Securities and Futures Commission not commenting on existence of investigation into Huobi.

by Sam Reynolds /
article-image

FinancePolicy

Thailand Bans NFTs, Meme Tokens from Regulated Exchanges

Tokens that have ‘no clear objectives or substance’ are not allowed on the country’s regulated exchanges.

by Sam Reynolds /

Newsletter

The Breakdown

Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.