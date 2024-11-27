Treasury Department
OFAC sanctioned Tornado Cash in 2022, claiming the mixer had been used to launder more than $7 billion in crypto
A group of Democratic senators have asked the Treasury and IRS to speed up their rulemaking process for crypto tax policy
“CBDC is one of several options for upgrading the legacy capabilities of central bank money,” a Treasury official said
The Treasury exceeded its regulatory authority as Tornado Cash is a “privacy tool beyond the control of anyone,” Coin Center said
The regulator is particularly concerned about stablecoins, volatility and crypto token classification
Leveling sanctions on anonymity-enhancing technology can deter criminals, Elizabeth Rosenberg said
Tron founder Justin Sun was blocked by the front-end web app of DeFi protocol Aave over the weekend after a Tornado Cash ‘dust attack.’
In its first on-chain DeFi protocol sanction, the US Treasury Department added Tornado Cash to its blocked list
Michael Barr will influence policy on cryptocurrencies and stablecoins, alongside serving as a top banking watchdog
Sanctions aimed at deterring further conflict between Ukraine and Russia may be undermined by crypto, Democrats said Wednesday
A new report asks Congress to establish guidelines as quickly as possible, including a policy that requires stablecoin issuers be insured banks.
Bloomberg reported that the US Treasury Department and other government agencies are expected to publish a report this week explaining the SEC’s authority over stablecoins
Media reports say Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is one of the loudest voices against an amendment to the infrastructure bill which would remove problematic language requiring cryptocurrency tax reporting.