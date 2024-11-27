Treasury Department

There are a total of 13 articles associated with Treasury Department.
article-image

Forward Guidance NewsletterPolicy

Appeals court rules against OFAC, says Tornado Cash sanctions unlawful 

OFAC sanctioned Tornado Cash in 2022, claiming the mixer had been used to launder more than $7 billion in crypto

by Casey Wagner /
article-image

Policy

Democrat senators want Treasury, IRS to pick up the pace on new crypto tax rules

A group of Democratic senators have asked the Treasury and IRS to speed up their rulemaking process for crypto tax policy

by Casey Wagner /
article-image

Policy

US Treasury Weighs Prospects For CBDC Adoption

“CBDC is one of several options for upgrading the legacy capabilities of central bank money,” a Treasury official said

by Shalini Nagarajan /
article-image

DeFiPolicy

Coin Center Sues Over Treasury’s Tornado Cash Sanctions

The Treasury exceeded its regulatory authority as Tornado Cash is a “privacy tool beyond the control of anyone,” Coin Center said

by Shalini Nagarajan /
article-image

Policy

Crypto Could ‘Pose Risks to US Stability’ – Fed Adviser

The regulator is particularly concerned about stablecoins, volatility and crypto token classification

by Casey Wagner /
article-image

Policy

Treasury Official Insists Crypto Mixers Can Obstruct Russian Sanctions

Leveling sanctions on anonymity-enhancing technology can deter criminals, Elizabeth Rosenberg said

by Shalini Nagarajan /
article-image

DeFiPolicy

DeFi Web Apps Block Users Hit by Tornado Cash ‘Dust Attack’

Tron founder Justin Sun was blocked by the front-end web app of DeFi protocol Aave over the weekend after a Tornado Cash ‘dust attack.’

by Sebastian Sinclair&David Canellis /
article-image

Policy

US Treasury Sanctions Crypto Mixing Service Tornado Cash

In its first on-chain DeFi protocol sanction, the US Treasury Department added Tornado Cash to its blocked list

by Casey Wagner /
article-image

MarketsPolicy

Former Ripple Advisor Michael Barr Will Supervise the Federal Reserve

Michael Barr will influence policy on cryptocurrencies and stablecoins, alongside serving as a top banking watchdog

by Shalini Nagarajan /
article-image

MarketsPolicy

US Democrats Ask Treasury What Effect Cryptoassets Have on Russian Sanctions

Sanctions aimed at deterring further conflict between Ukraine and Russia may be undermined by crypto, Democrats said Wednesday

by Sebastian Sinclair /
article-image

Policy

US Regulators: Stablecoin Issuers Should Follow Same Rules as Banks

A new report asks Congress to establish guidelines as quickly as possible, including a policy that requires stablecoin issuers be insured banks.

by Casey Wagner /
article-image

Policy

US SEC Set to Crack Down on Stablecoins in New Report

Bloomberg reported that the US Treasury Department and other government agencies are expected to publish a report this week explaining the SEC’s authority over stablecoins

by Jacquelyn Melinek&Liz Coyne /
article-image

Policy

Blockchain Innovation is Moving Faster than Policy-Making

Media reports say Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is one of the loudest voices against an amendment to the infrastructure bill which would remove problematic language requiring cryptocurrency tax reporting.

by Sam Reynolds /

Newsletter

The Breakdown

Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.