Memecoins have heated up alongside the rest of the crypto markets, but the same can’t be said for dogecoin and shiba inu
Mercado Bitcoin is actively listing more tokens from the TRON ecosystem, including APENFT, BTT, JUST, SUN, USDD and WIN
Justin Sun reportedly has 21 days to respond to the SEC lawsuit
Binance said the decision was influenced by a variety of factors, including regulatory standing in the US and changes in a token’s risk profile
Justin Sun is accused of mismanaging billions of dollars of TRX and BTT tokens on public markets — while creating secondary sales from which he profited
Blockchain intelligence firm Global Ledger said the fraudsters used Tron staking to launder the stolen funds
TRON blockchain’s TRX is the only top token in the green throughout May, having surged 30%