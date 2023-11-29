US Treasury
As of Wednesday, the US government had seized Sinbad’s website
Swan’s banking and custodial partners “will no longer service clients who directly interact with bitcoin mixing services” the company told users Friday
Accountants and exchanges have started to parse through the new IRS tax proposals and decipher what they could mean for investors and the future of the industry
Individuals who only engage in distributed ledger validation, including miners and stakers, are exempt from broker requirements, Treasury officials said
Two founders are charged with money laundering a week after a judge opted to back up sanctions against Tornado Cash
Waters isn’t a fan of the Republican crypto bill draft, and she wants regulators to back her up
Reps. Brad Sherman and Stephen Lynch earlier this week asked the Treasury and IRS to “promptly” issue regulations to address tax evasion in crypto
“If you have a spreadsheet with money in it, you have to rewrite some cells and some formulas if the United States defaults”
The US Treasury has previously sanctioned Lazarus Group, wallet addresses and two Chinese nationals
Crypto policy group steps up to support plaintiffs suing the US Treasury, OFAC for Tornado Cash sanctions
Treasury review pushes for increased government supervision over DeFi technology
The independent bureau within the US Treasury Department is asking financial institutions to tread carefully when dealing with crypto and related firms
FinCEN, charged with combating money laundering, wants to see if DeFi filters through the regulator’s existing frameworks
Sanctions on open source technology may have “a chilling effect on innovation,” Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong said
OFAC’s decision suggests that all protocols are subject to the same compliance obligations
MakerDAO co-founder wants to protect the organization’s stablecoin following Tornado Cash sanctions
It was promising to see no contagion to the banking system as a result of UST’s demise, the official said
The Treasury Secretary can mint a $1 trillion platinum coin to avoid defaulting on our debt.
Foreign debt buying soars as central banks look to trade their US dollars for treasury bills