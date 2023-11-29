US Treasury

Policy

Treasury sanctions crypto mixer Sinbad after money laundering accusations

As of Wednesday, the US government had seized Sinbad’s website

by Casey Wagner /
Policy

Swan tells customers its partners have 0 tolerance for mixing services 

Swan’s banking and custodial partners “will no longer service clients who directly interact with bitcoin mixing services” the company told users Friday

by Casey Wagner /
Policy

Clarity or confusion? Crypto tax proposal earns mixed reactions

Accountants and exchanges have started to parse through the new IRS tax proposals and decipher what they could mean for investors and the future of the industry

by Casey Wagner /
Policy

IRS spares crypto miners and validators in new broker reporting requirements

Individuals who only engage in distributed ledger validation, including miners and stakers, are exempt from broker requirements, Treasury officials said

by Casey Wagner /
Policy

Crypto advocates still disagree with Tornado Cash sanctions, but some say criminals must be charged

Two founders are charged with money laundering a week after a judge opted to back up sanctions against Tornado Cash

by Casey Wagner /
Policy

Rep. Waters wants Treasury, SEC input on Republican crypto bill

Waters isn’t a fan of the Republican crypto bill draft, and she wants regulators to back her up

by Casey Wagner /
Policy

Dems press Treasury, IRS to crackdown on crypto wash trading

Reps. Brad Sherman and Stephen Lynch earlier this week asked the Treasury and IRS to “promptly” issue regulations to address tax evasion in crypto

by Casey Wagner /
Markets

Shaky US Treasury Could Push Buyers Back to Bitcoin

“If you have a spreadsheet with money in it, you have to rewrite some cells and some formulas if the United States defaults”

by Darren Kleine /
Policy

US Treasury Sanctions 3 Lazarus Group Members

The US Treasury has previously sanctioned Lazarus Group, wallet addresses and two Chinese nationals

by Katherine Ross /
Policy

Blockchain Association Doubles Down on Backing Tornado Cash in Lawsuit

Crypto policy group steps up to support plaintiffs suing the US Treasury, OFAC for Tornado Cash sanctions

by Casey Wagner /
Policy

Treasury Review Acknowledges Traditional Finance, Not DeFi, Preferred by Criminals

Treasury review pushes for increased government supervision over DeFi technology

by Katherine Ross /
Policy

US Treasury’s OCC Says Crypto’s ‘Interconnectedness’ Is a Problem

The independent bureau within the US Treasury Department is asking financial institutions to tread carefully when dealing with crypto and related firms

by Sebastian Sinclair /
DeFiPolicy

FinCEN Invites Bankers To Assess DeFi Risk

FinCEN, charged with combating money laundering, wants to see if DeFi filters through the regulator’s existing frameworks

by Sebastian Sinclair /
Policy

Coinbase Backs Lawsuit Against US Treasury

Sanctions on open source technology may have “a chilling effect on innovation,” Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong said

by Bessie Liu /
Policy

Decentralized or Not, Officials Say Tornado Cash Responsible for Illicit Activity

OFAC’s decision suggests that all protocols are subject to the same compliance obligations

by Casey Wagner /
DeFi

MakerDAO Co-founder Plans To ‘Yolo USDC Into ETH’

MakerDAO co-founder wants to protect the organization’s stablecoin following Tornado Cash sanctions

by Bessie Liu&Jack Kubinec /
Markets

US Treasury Official: Stablecoin UST’s Collapse “Wake Up Call’ For Crypto

It was promising to see no contagion to the banking system as a result of UST’s demise, the official said

by Casey Wagner /
Policy

A New York Congressman Wants the Treasury to Mint a $1 Trillion Coin to Pay off US Debt

The Treasury Secretary can mint a $1 trillion platinum coin to avoid defaulting on our debt.

by Casey Wagner /
Markets

Foreign Buyers Scramble To Purchase US Debt

Foreign debt buying soars as central banks look to trade their US dollars for treasury bills

by Casey Wagner /

