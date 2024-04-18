VASPs
Binance is making moves, from receiving a new license in Dubai to switching its SAFU fund to USDC
The government is already mulling public commentary on the proposals
Kraken now has registrations in the Netherlands, Spain, Italy and Ireland leading up to the implementation of EU’s MiCA regulation
The comment period is open until Jan. 22
Backpack Exchange will be publicly available sometime in early 2024
Coinbase and Gemini have made the country one of its strategic locations five years after Ireland’s government launched an “Innovation Hub”
Financial details about the deal were not made public
Coinbase can offer crypto custody, crypto buying and selling and crypto trading as part of the registration
The crypto custodian is set to offer institutional staking and collateral management in the region via its Komainu Connect platform
Japan has continued to ratchet up its standards on crypto regulation for roughly two years in response to criticisms levied against it
Recent turmoil in the crypto market has accelerated the need for tougher crypto regulation, according to US think tank analysts
Mastercard is using data from CipherTrace to allow card issuers to assess risk profiles of over 2,400 virtual asset service providers
The country is a well-known hub for trading, with about 3.8% of the population owning some form of cryptoasset