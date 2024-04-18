VASPs

Business

Binance receives license in Dubai, moves SAFU fund to USDC

Binance is making moves, from receiving a new license in Dubai to switching its SAFU fund to USDC

by Katherine Ross /
Policy

Hong Kong official plots rules for stablecoins, crypto OTC services

The government is already mulling public commentary on the proposals

by Katherine Ross /
Business

Kraken, OKX the latest crypto exchanges moving into new markets

Kraken now has registrations in the Netherlands, Spain, Italy and Ireland leading up to the implementation of EU’s MiCA regulation

by Ben Strack /
Policy

South Korea regulator wants banks to custody customers’ VASP deposits

The comment period is open until Jan. 22

by Katherine Ross /
DeFi

MadLads creator Backpack to offer native crypto exchange in Dubai

Backpack Exchange will be publicly available sometime in early 2024

by James Cirrone /
Finance

Why crypto companies are flocking to Ireland ahead of MiCA

Coinbase and Gemini have made the country one of its strategic locations five years after Ireland’s government launched an “Innovation Hub”

by Ben Strack /
Finance

Kraken to acquire Dutch crypto broker in European expansion

Financial details about the deal were not made public

by Katherine Ross /
Business

Coinbase gets green light from Bank of Spain

Coinbase can offer crypto custody, crypto buying and selling and crypto trading as part of the registration

by Katherine Ross /
Business

Komainu becomes latest crypto firm to gain full license in Dubai

The crypto custodian is set to offer institutional staking and collateral management in the region via its Komainu Connect platform

by Ben Strack /
Policy

Japan to Tighten Crypto Anti-Money Laundering Rules Next Month

Japan has continued to ratchet up its standards on crypto regulation for roughly two years in response to criticisms levied against it

by Sebastian Sinclair /
Policy

Washington Think Tank Says Crypto Regulation by Enforcement Is Just Fine

Recent turmoil in the crypto market has accelerated the need for tougher crypto regulation, according to US think tank analysts

by Sebastian Sinclair /
Finance

MasterCard Is Tracking Where, and How, Cardholders Buy Crypto

Mastercard is using data from CipherTrace to allow card issuers to assess risk profiles of over 2,400 virtual asset service providers

by Bessie Liu /
Markets

South Korean Crypto Providers Book $2.7B Net Profit for 2021

The country is a well-known hub for trading, with about 3.8% of the population owning some form of cryptoasset

by Sebastian Sinclair /

