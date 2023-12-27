Washington

There are a total of 15 articles associated with Washington.
article-image

Opinion

States, not Washington, will lead crypto regulation in 2024

Blockchain enthusiasts focusing only on what’s happening around Washington are missing the forest for the trees

by Peter Herzog /
article-image

Policy

Washington think tank backs anti-CBDC bill

Competitive Enterprise Institute weighs in on Rep. Tom Emmer’s bill and effort to shape US policy on CBDCs

by Sebastian Sinclair /
article-image

Web3

Enforcement actions like Stoner Cats fill the legislative void, panelists say

Representatives from Bain Capital, Ledger, Paradigm and the Blockchain Association discussed how lawmakers and regulators approach Web3

by James Cirrone /
article-image

Markets

Bitcoin Bull Michael Saylor Loses Bid to Dismiss Tax Evasion Lawsuit

A separate claim brought against Saylor and MicroStrategy accusing the company and its executive chairman of conspiring to violate the district’s False Claims Act, has been dismissed

by Sebastian Sinclair /
article-image

Policy

New Crypto-friendly Politicians Are Headed to Washington

Congressional Blockchain Caucus Chairs Tom Emmer, R-Minn., and Bill Foster, D-Illi., both won reelection as well as Caucus members Josh Gottheimer, D-N.J., and Richie Torres, D-N.Y.

by Casey Wagner /
article-image

Policy

How the Fall of Washington’s Favorite Crypto Billionaire Will Change Regulation

If FTX user funds were being used to finance Alameda Research, a firm founded by Sam Bankman-Fried, there could be legal consequences

by Casey Wagner /
article-image

DeFiPolicy

Leaked Draft of US Congress’ ‘DeFi Killer’ Bill Sparks Debate

Web3 startup accelerator Alliance DAO said the bill forces projects to sacrifice decentralization

by Shalini Nagarajan /
article-image

Markets

Crypto Mining Farm in Remote Washington Town Gets Green Light, Despite Wildlife Concerns

A local biologist appealed Merkle Standard’s application to convert a former paper mill into a crypto mining farm, citing noise pollution’s potential impact on local wildlife

by David Canellis /
article-image

Policy

Bipartisan Crypto Bill To Hit Congress Within Weeks

Senators Lummis and Gillibrand are out to prove bipartisan digital asset policy is still possible in Washington

by Casey Wagner /
article-image

Policy

Washington State Passes Bill To Study Benefits of Blockchain Tech

Washington state will attract and support new businesses via its Blockchain Work Group bill that aims to study the technology’s benefits

by Sebastian Sinclair /
article-image

Policy

Who’s in Charge of What? Breaking Down the Crypto Executive Order

Most reports to be submitted to President Biden are due within six months, but legislation could take years

by Ben Strack /
article-image

Policy

Sen. Elizabeth Warren Rolls Out Bill Designed To Close Crypto Loopholes to Sanctions

The bill was co-sponsored by 10 other senators who say they’re concerned about the role digital assets play in money laundering

by Casey Wagner /
article-image

Policy

Congressional Action on Stablecoins Could Come as Soon as This Month, Source Says

The ongoing conflict in Ukraine could impede progress on the bills

by Casey Wagner /
article-image

PolicyWeb3

SEC Reportedly Targets NFT Market Over Potential Violations of Securities Law

The inquiry is looking into whether NFTs “are being utilized to raise money like traditional securities,” Bloomberg reported

by Morgan Chittum /
article-image

Policy

Democratic Rep: Stablecoin Issuers Don’t Have To Be Banks With 100% Reserves

As some lawmakers continue to push for stablecoins to be issued by only banks, one representative said ensuring stablecoins have sound reserves is more important

by Casey Wagner /

Newsletter

The Breakdown

Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.