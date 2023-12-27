Washington
Blockchain enthusiasts focusing only on what’s happening around Washington are missing the forest for the trees
Competitive Enterprise Institute weighs in on Rep. Tom Emmer’s bill and effort to shape US policy on CBDCs
Representatives from Bain Capital, Ledger, Paradigm and the Blockchain Association discussed how lawmakers and regulators approach Web3
A separate claim brought against Saylor and MicroStrategy accusing the company and its executive chairman of conspiring to violate the district’s False Claims Act, has been dismissed
Congressional Blockchain Caucus Chairs Tom Emmer, R-Minn., and Bill Foster, D-Illi., both won reelection as well as Caucus members Josh Gottheimer, D-N.J., and Richie Torres, D-N.Y.
If FTX user funds were being used to finance Alameda Research, a firm founded by Sam Bankman-Fried, there could be legal consequences
Web3 startup accelerator Alliance DAO said the bill forces projects to sacrifice decentralization
A local biologist appealed Merkle Standard’s application to convert a former paper mill into a crypto mining farm, citing noise pollution’s potential impact on local wildlife
Senators Lummis and Gillibrand are out to prove bipartisan digital asset policy is still possible in Washington
Washington state will attract and support new businesses via its Blockchain Work Group bill that aims to study the technology’s benefits
Most reports to be submitted to President Biden are due within six months, but legislation could take years
The bill was co-sponsored by 10 other senators who say they’re concerned about the role digital assets play in money laundering
The ongoing conflict in Ukraine could impede progress on the bills
The inquiry is looking into whether NFTs “are being utilized to raise money like traditional securities,” Bloomberg reported
As some lawmakers continue to push for stablecoins to be issued by only banks, one representative said ensuring stablecoins have sound reserves is more important