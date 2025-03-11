zero-knowledge rollup

0xResearch NewsletterDeFi

No forks given — Bitcoin DeFi without upgrades

Cryptographic breakthroughs are unlocking Bitcoin programmability — without changing a single line of Core code

by Macauley Peterson /
0xResearch NewsletterDeFi

A brief history of Ethereum’s relationship with ZK

Why is ZK the endgame?

by Donovan Choy /
0xResearch NewsletterDeFi

Scroll announces OpenVM, a new zkVM

Scroll will eventually transit to a Type-1 zkEVM and Stage-1 rollup

by Donovan Choy /
DeFi

Polygon zk-based Miden Alpha Testnet is now live 

Miden will enable users to generate proof without revealing state to wider network

by Bessie Liu /
DeFi

‘Big Four’ accounting firm EY to use Polygon PoS for business contracts

EY plans to move the service to Ethereum mainnet and a layer-3 in the future, its blockchain head told Blockworks

by Jack Kubinec /
DeFi

Fhenix partners with EigenLayer to develop FHE coprocessors

FHE coprocessors will be focused on enabling computing over encrypted data

by Bessie Liu /
DeFi

Three privacy-focused Ethereum L2s arising in 2024

They may use different cryptographic techniques, but all privacy-centric L2s hope to be the first on Ethereum

by Bessie Liu /
DeFi

Inscriptions craze proves stark contrast between Ethereum rollups

The thesis that more activity begets lower proving costs passes a real-world test

by Macauley Peterson /
Web3

3 of the biggest blockchain tech developments in 2023

Protocols continued to build in the blockchain space this past year despite a tumultuous 2022

by Bessie Liu /
DeFi

New Ethereum rollup takes a zero-knowledge approach to sharding

zkSharding, the =nil; Foundation’s entry into the layer-2 race, aims to help reduce liquidity fragmentation on-chain

by Bessie Liu&Macauley Peterson /
DeFi

Fairblock raises $2.5M for fully private blockchain transactions

The Fairblock team has recently secured $2.5 million from investors to bring conditional encryption to blockchains

by Bessie Liu /
DeFi

Manta Network deploys L2 Manta Pacific to scale zk adoption

Manta Pacific is built using OP stack and will rely on Celestia for data availability

by Bessie Liu /
DeFi

StarkWare moves to open-source its prover

Moving one step closer further along the decentralization spectrum, StarkWare opens up what they call the “magic wand” of Starknet

by Macauley Peterson /
DeFi

Linea completes final stage of mainnet launch

The token bridge is designed to bring in a new wave of DeFi activity onto Linea.

by Bessie Liu /
DeFi

Zero-knowledge proof systems have room for improvement, say cryptography researchers

A report from a16z crypto may give a boost to future zk-based blockchains

by Bessie Liu&Macauley Peterson /
DeFi

Zk rollups vie for throughput crown

Celer Network releases benchmarking results pitting zero-knowledge provers head to head

by Macauley Peterson /
DeFi

Ethereum welcomes another zk rollup to mainnet

An NFT airdrop and hackathon with prizes up to $50,000 are in the works

by Bessie Liu /
DeFi

New Starknet version offers ‘unprecedented increase in capacity,’ co-founder says

Version 12 is expected to solve the major problems of the current Alpha and meet surge in demand

by Macauley Peterson /
AnalysisDeFi

So your layer-2 is ‘secured by Ethereum’ — what does that mean?

The leading rollup solutions are all in their early stages, despite the top 4 alone attracting over $9 billion in value

by Macauley Peterson /
DeFi

Tracking Zero-Knowledge Rollups on Ethereum

ZkSync has seen the most amount of activity since deploying on Ethereum

by Bessie Liu /
DeFi

ZkSync’s zkEVM ‘Era’ Opens to the Public

Matter Labs moves zkSync Era into public alpha phase at 10:00 am ET Friday

by Macauley Peterson /
DeFi

5 Trends in DeFi for 2023

From a push for real-world asset adoption to a continued focus on ZK rollups, here’s what you may be able to expect in the DeFi space in 2023

by Bessie Liu /
Sponsored

What Are ZK Rollups? The Future of Smart Contract Blockchains

Are ZK rollups the layer-2 scaling solution that will help blockchains deliver a new secure and decentralized digital economy?

by John Gilbert&John Lee Quigley /
DeFi

Syscoin Takes ‘Zero Knowledge’ Approach To Prevent Bridge Hacks

Blockworks exclusive: The layer-1 blockchain’s announcement comes amid a bevy of recent interest in zero-knowledge rollups

by Jack Kubinec /

