zero-knowledge rollup
Cryptographic breakthroughs are unlocking Bitcoin programmability — without changing a single line of Core code
Why is ZK the endgame?
Scroll will eventually transit to a Type-1 zkEVM and Stage-1 rollup
Miden will enable users to generate proof without revealing state to wider network
EY plans to move the service to Ethereum mainnet and a layer-3 in the future, its blockchain head told Blockworks
FHE coprocessors will be focused on enabling computing over encrypted data
They may use different cryptographic techniques, but all privacy-centric L2s hope to be the first on Ethereum
The thesis that more activity begets lower proving costs passes a real-world test
Protocols continued to build in the blockchain space this past year despite a tumultuous 2022
zkSharding, the =nil; Foundation’s entry into the layer-2 race, aims to help reduce liquidity fragmentation on-chain
The Fairblock team has recently secured $2.5 million from investors to bring conditional encryption to blockchains
Manta Pacific is built using OP stack and will rely on Celestia for data availability
Moving one step closer further along the decentralization spectrum, StarkWare opens up what they call the “magic wand” of Starknet
The token bridge is designed to bring in a new wave of DeFi activity onto Linea.
A report from a16z crypto may give a boost to future zk-based blockchains
Celer Network releases benchmarking results pitting zero-knowledge provers head to head
An NFT airdrop and hackathon with prizes up to $50,000 are in the works
Version 12 is expected to solve the major problems of the current Alpha and meet surge in demand
The leading rollup solutions are all in their early stages, despite the top 4 alone attracting over $9 billion in value
ZkSync has seen the most amount of activity since deploying on Ethereum
Matter Labs moves zkSync Era into public alpha phase at 10:00 am ET Friday
From a push for real-world asset adoption to a continued focus on ZK rollups, here’s what you may be able to expect in the DeFi space in 2023
Sponsored
Are ZK rollups the layer-2 scaling solution that will help blockchains deliver a new secure and decentralized digital economy?
Blockworks exclusive: The layer-1 blockchain’s announcement comes amid a bevy of recent interest in zero-knowledge rollups