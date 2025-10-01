Ethereum Foundation names leaders for privacy research cluster

New appointments aim to coordinate privacy projects across Ethereum, advancing cryptographic tools and secure scaling

by Blockworks /
article-image

LVVs/Shutterstock and Adobe modified by Blockworks

share

The Ethereum Foundation announced the appointment of new leadership for its Privacy Research Cluster, a move designed to better coordinate ongoing work on cryptography, private computation, and secure scaling solutions.

The cluster will oversee projects ranging from zero-knowledge proofs (ZKPs) to multiparty computation, tools that help preserve user privacy while maintaining verifiability on Ethereum’s public blockchain, according to a post on the Ethereum Foundation blog.

The Privacy Cluster is part of the foundation’s broader research and development framework, which also includes scaling, security, and protocol sustainability. The new leads will focus on creating standards and shared infrastructure for privacy-preserving technologies.

Newsletter

Subscribe to The Breakdown

Privacy has long been a contested area in Ethereum’s roadmap. While zero-knowledge research has already produced mainstream tools such as zkEVM rollups, their implementation raises regulatory and security questions.

US regulators have warned that privacy-preserving protocols may fall under enhanced scrutiny if they facilitate money laundering or obscure financial records. Ethereum’s foundation, however, has emphasized that advancing privacy is critical to user autonomy and censorship resistance.

This is a developing story.

This article was generated with the assistance of AI and reviewed by editor Jeffrey Albus before publication.

Get the news in your inbox. Explore Blockworks newsletters:

Tags

Newsletter

The Breakdown

Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.

Upcoming Events

Digital Asset Summit 2026

Javits Center North | 445 11th Ave

Tues - Thurs, March 24 - 26, 2026

Blockworks’ Digital Asset Summit (DAS) will feature conversations between the builders, allocators, and legislators who will shape the trajectory of the digital asset ecosystem in the US and abroad.

buy ticketslearn more

Digital Asset Summit 2025

Old Billingsgate

Mon - Wed, October 13 - 15, 2025

Blockworks’ Digital Asset Summit (DAS) will feature conversations between the builders, allocators, and legislators who will shape the trajectory of the digital asset ecosystem in the US and abroad.

buy ticketslearn more

recent research

Unlocked by Template.png

Research

The Institutional Staking Landscape

Institutional staking providers specialize in offering secure, compliant, and scalable solutions for organizations, asset managers, and individuals who wish to stake large volumes of digital assets. Staking-as-a-Service Providers (SaaSPs) act as intermediaries, running blockchain nodes and managing the technical complexities of staking on behalf of clients, often providing custody, reporting, and yield optimization features across a broad range of assets and networks.

by Nick Carpinito

/

news

article-image

Policy

Government shutdown could delay new crypto ETF approval

Should Congress not pass a budget, the SEC will be operating with a skeleton staff starting Wednesday

by Casey Wagner /
article-image

Lightspeed NewsletterMarkets

Solana finalists: Ignition Demo Day at Singapore Token2049

Stablecoin, DePIN and robo-advisor teams made the finals

by Donovan Choy /
article-image

DeFiMarkets

Ethereum Foundation takes stock of a turbulent decade

EF report maps eight factions within the ecosystem, warning that short-term pragmatism is eclipsing the protocol’s founding vision

by Macauley Peterson /
article-image

0xResearch NewsletterMarkets

Prop AMMs, the aggregator wars and Solana’s REV

How are all these seemingly separate things related?

by Luke Leasure&Carlos /
article-image

DeFi

Phantom unveils Phantom Cash as first stablecoin on Stripe’s Open Issuance

Phantom expands its wallet into a money app, powered by Bridge’s CASH stablecoin and Visa-backed payment integration

by Blockworks /
article-image

BusinessDeFi

Robinhood weighs global rollout of prediction markets

Robinhood explores overseas expansion as regulators debate whether contracts are financial products or gambling bets

by Blockworks /