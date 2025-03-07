zero-knowledge proof

0xResearch NewsletterDeFi

A brief history of Ethereum’s relationship with ZK

Why is ZK the endgame?

by Donovan Choy /
0xResearch NewsletterDeFi

ICF reports on cross-chain progress

The Interchain Foundation’s 2024 report offers in-depth analyses of cross-chain protocols and emerging trends like intent-centric bridging

by Macauley Peterson /
Business

Funding Roundup: Drone imagery DePIN raises $11.5M

Also, Union Labs announced a $12 million Series A

by Katherine Ross /
DeFi

Rethinking Ethereum consensus with Beam Chain

Researcher Justin Drake’s Beam Chain proposal aims to transform Ethereum’s consensus layer with zk proofs and post-quantum cryptography

by Macauley Peterson /
0xResearch NewsletterDeFi

Bitcoin bulls ride ‘Uptober’ wave, keep eye on November

Plus, fresh testnets are rolling out to advance zk-verifiable data delivery

by Macauley Peterson /
DeFi

Starting from scratch: A new architecture looks to challenge incumbents

Delta comes out of stealth with $11 million in funding, and some novel ideas

by Macauley Peterson /
DeFi

Bitcoin rollups may be closer than we think

Competing teams each verified zk proofs on Bitcoin mainnet during Bitcoin 2024

by Macauley Peterson /
Lightspeed Newsletter

Zk compression may help Solana’s data storage problems

Plus, celebrity memecoins are plummeting from their early price runs

by Jack Kubinec&Jeff Albus /
DeFi

Bitcoin’s zero-knowledge future gets a test

StarkWare takes a step towards making StarkNet for Bitcoin

by Macauley Peterson /
DeFi

A STARK breakthrough: Next-gen provers may be at least 100x faster

Researchers at StarkWare and Polygon teamed up on the future of zk rollups

by Macauley Peterson /
Analysis

Lightspeed Newsletter: Solana transactions can now happen directly within X

Plus, a $60 million venture fund for Solana ecosystem projects

by Jack Kubinec&Jeff Albus /
DeFi

StarkWare’s plans add momentum to Bitcoin upgrade

Bitcoin Improvement Proposal 420 — or “CAT” — gets a push

by Macauley Peterson /
DeFi

Mina mainnet upgrade unlocks privacy applications

The industry-first general purpose zk programmable blockchain charts a fresh course

by Macauley Peterson /
Business

Crypto Hiring: Polygon co-founder now has larger role

Polygon Labs executive Chair Sandeep Nailwal to focus more on zero-knowledge solutions as chief business officer

by Ben Strack /
Business

Funding Wrap: Arbelos raises $28M for derivatives-focused exchange

Plus, zk startup Lagrange scores $13.2 million and an agricultural tokenization protocol announces funding

by Jack Kubinec /
Opinion

Families like mine need safe, secure digital identities

As I’ve struggled to replace basic documents like my Nigerian birth certificate, it’s only become clearer that identity should not rely on something as fragile as physical documents

by Nse Barna /
DeFi

zkSync welcomes AI data warehouse as latest addition to hyperchain

zkSync will now have its own dedicated AI data warehouse layer

by Bessie Liu /
DeFi

StarkWare’s zero-knowledge prover Stwo comes out of stealth 

Stwo, StarkWare’s latest prover, is designed to significantly reduce latency and transaction costs

by Bessie Liu /
DeFi

Rarimo introduces ZK-based voting tool for secure, anonymous participation

Freedom Tool will enable citizens to organize anonymous elections in a trustless way

by Bessie Liu /
BusinessDeFi

Cross-chain app Wormhole continues zero-knowledge push with AMD collab

The Wormhole team hopes to minimize trust assumptions in its protocol through zero-knowledge proofs

by Jack Kubinec /
DeFi

Starknet plans ‘broad’ token distribution starting later this month

The long-awaited Starknet native asset STRK will soon be in the hands of 1.3 million eligible wallets

by Macauley Peterson /
Business

ZK tech startup Ingonyama secures $21M in seed funding

Blockworks exclusive: The zk acceleration-focused startup becomes the latest to cash in on interest surrounding zero-knowledge proofs

by Jack Kubinec /
DeFi

Manta Network harmed by DDoS attack during token issuance

Its developer team is actively working on resolving congestion issues on Manta Network

by Bessie Liu /
Opinion

There’s too much trust in zero-knowledge tech

There shouldn’t be heroes in Web3 — no technology should be put on a pedestal

by Misha Komarov /

