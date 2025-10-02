FG Nexus brings tokenized stock trading to Ethereum

FG Nexus teams with Securitize to bring its Nasdaq-listed equity onchain, offering tokenized stock trading through Ethereum

by Blockworks /
article-image

Onix_Art/Shutterstock and Adobe modified by Blockworks

FG Nexus said Thursday it will partner with Securitize to tokenize its Nasdaq-listed shares on Ethereum, extending blockchain-based ownership rights to both common and preferred stock.

The initiative, announced October 2, will let investors choose to convert traditional shares into digital tokens, enabling onchain transfers with real-time settlement and automated compliance.

Alongside the tokenization effort, FG Nexus continues to build its Ethereum-focused treasury. The company recently raised about $200 million in a private placement and now holds roughly 47,000 ETH, valued at around $208 million.

Securitize will provide the regulated infrastructure for the project, drawing on its licenses as an SEC-registered broker-dealer, transfer agent, and operator of an Alternative Trading System (ATS). This framework ensures the tokenized equity retains the same legal protections as traditional stock.

“Public markets are entering the programmable age,” said Carlos Domingo, Securitize’s CEO, highlighting the move as a path for US investors to hold real stock onchain.

“FG Nexus’ agreement with Securitize positions the Company at the forefront of financial innovation and demonstrates our commitment to leveraging cutting-edge solutions that benefit our investor community,” said Kyle Cerminara, co-founder, chairman and CEO of FG Nexus. 

“Tokenization is rapidly changing financial markets through increased efficiency and enhanced investor access,” added Maja Vujinovic, CEO of Digital Assets at FG Nexus.

This is a developing story.

This article was generated with the assistance of AI and reviewed by editor Jeffrey Albus before publication.

