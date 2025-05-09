RETRACTION: Article about Marinade

This report has been corrected.

by Jeff Albus /
article-image

Marinade and Gorodenkoff/Shutterstock andAdobe modified by Blockworks

share

Newsletter

Subscribe to Lightspeed Newsletter

Managing Editor’s Note (May 9, 2025 at 6:30 pm ET):

This report has been retracted for falling short of Blockworks’ editorial standards. The headline and body have been updated to reflect this retraction.

Get the news in your inbox. Explore Blockworks newsletters:

Tags

    Newsletter

    The Breakdown

    Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.

    Upcoming Events

    Digital Asset Summit 2025

    Old Billingsgate

    Mon - Wed, October 13 - 15, 2025

    Blockworks’ Digital Asset Summit (DAS) will feature conversations between the builders, allocators, and legislators who will shape the trajectory of the digital asset ecosystem in the US and abroad.

    buy ticketslearn more

    Permissionless IV

    Industry City | Brooklyn, NY

    TUES - THURS, JUNE 24 - 26, 2025

    Permissionless IV serves as the definitive gathering for crypto’s technical founders, developers, and builders to come together and create the future.If you’re ready to shape the future of crypto, Permissionless IV is where it happens.

    buy ticketslearn more

    Permissionless IV Hackathon

    Brooklyn, NY

    SUN - MON, JUN. 22 - 23, 2025

    Blockworks and Cracked Labs are teaming up for the third installment of the Permissionless Hackathon, happening June 22–23, 2025 in Brooklyn, NY. This is a 36-hour IRL builder sprint where developers, designers, and creatives ship real projects solving real problems across […]

    learn more

    recent research

    Research Report Templates (19).png

    Research

    Suilend's Multi-Product DeFi Suite

    Suilend has grown into the top money market and liquid staking provider on Sui. STEAMM, Suilend’s Superfluid AMM, presents a compelling avenue for growing market share within Sui’s DEX landscape and revenue generation for the protocol. Suilend’s multi-product suite position it well for owning market share across key verticals. While current metrics across the Sui ecosystem are likely inflated due to Sui Foundation incentive programs, SEND trades at amongst the lowest multiples in the lend/borrow sector, suggesting that a bull case for continued growth in the ecosystem may be mispriced.

    by Luke Leasure

    /

    news

    article-image

    DeFiSupply Shock

    Why Bitcoin may not have been possible in the ’90s

    Decentralized money was a “very unpopular goal” when concepts were proposed in the ’90s, said Nick Szabo

    by David Canellis /
    article-image

    BusinessEmpire Newsletter

    Exclusive: Cove launches mainnet, CoveUSD

    Cove aims to deliver “risk-adjusted yield” through curated DeFi vaults

    by Katherine Ross /
    article-image

    The Breakdown

    The spirit of ’68: How capital markets made America wealthy

    The best capital markets are open to the most people — and crypto capital markets are open to everyone

    by Byron Gilliam /
    article-image

    BusinessLightspeed Newsletter

    4 big questions following the Solana Accelerate conference

    Post-conference musings on Firedancer, Kraken, Solana Mobile and Trump

    by Jack Kubinec /
    article-image

    BusinessForward Guidance Newsletter

    As bitcoin treasury strategies proliferate, one company eyes big ETH buys

    Executives expect others to follow SharpLink Gaming’s lead in purchasing an asset that has surged this past month

    by Ben Strack /
    article-image

    Forward Guidance NewsletterMarkets

    Tariff reversal sends stocks higher

    After a weekend of tariff policy shifts, investors appear confident that trade deals are underway

    by Casey Wagner /