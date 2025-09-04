Boerse Stuttgart launches Seturion settlement platform

Boerse Stuttgart Group has launched Seturion, described as the first digital pan-European settlement platform for tokenized assets.

The blockchain-based system is designed to unify Europe’s fragmented post-trade landscape by enabling faster and cheaper cross-border settlement. According to the group, Seturion can reduce settlement costs by up to 90% while supporting transactions across all asset classes.

The platform is open to banks, brokers, trading venues, and tokenization platforms, offering connectivity to both public and private blockchains. It supports settlement in central bank money or tokenized on-chain cash. Boerse Stuttgart’s own trading venues will serve as the initial users, with additional partners expected to follow.

Seturion builds on years of experimentation. The system has already been deployed at BX Digital, a FINMA-regulated DLT trading facility in Switzerland, and successfully tested during the European Central Bank’s blockchain trials in 2024, which demonstrated efficiency gains in tokenized securities settlement.

Leadership for Seturion is subject to regulatory approval, with Dr. Lidia Kurt named as CEO and Lucas Bruggeman, Boerse Stuttgart’s Chief Digital Assets Officer, designated as Chairman of the Board. A license application under the EU’s DLT Pilot Regime has been submitted to BaFin, Germany’s financial regulator.

This is a developing story.

This article was generated with the assistance of AI and reviewed by editor Jeffrey Albus before publication.

