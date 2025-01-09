Europe
We’re talking about FTX here, so we could have anticipated that things wouldn’t go as smoothly as planned
US tariffs may lower Euro Area GDP by 0.4%, the Institute of International Finance estimated
Two stablecoin firms made announcements this week, with one raising an undisclosed amount and Paxos expanding into the EU through an acquisition
Plus, the EU’s first DLT pilot regime is set to debut next month
The retail crowd is engaging with Robinhood both on and off chain, general manager Johann Kerbrat said
Plus, this election just isn’t about crypto
The acquisition is set to bring nine European-listed crypto ETPs under San Francisco-based Bitwise’s brand
Hawaii is “part of a broader momentum” toward crypto regulatory clarity worldwide, Coinbase’s chief policy officer tells Blockworks
Europe is handing Tether unforeseen advantages with MiCAR
Plus, ether ETF issuers hand in their revised S-1 documents today and analysts say trading could start as soon as this week
MiCA is definitely a step in the right direction, but restrictions on stablecoin issuance and transactions still need work
Circle has received a license to operate in the EU under the Markets in Crypto-Assets regulation
Marathon Digital’s latest heating project in Finland part of broader vision to “drive the advancement of the digital asset compute industry,” CEO says
Plus, is crypto regulation really worth it?
The product will offer roughly 5% yield at launch
Last month’s crypto-related trade volumes via the investment app were roughly five times those seen in September 2023
The FCA said Monday it would not object to such products being offered to professional investors
Worldcoin told Blockworks it was given “little recourse” other than filing a suit
Kraken now has registrations in the Netherlands, Spain, Italy and Ireland leading up to the implementation of EU’s MiCA regulation
Up to 10 local businesses will accept payment with the new token at launch
The move by CoinShares follows similar fee reductions from WisdomTree and Invesco last week
Various investors likely to “dip their toe” into BTC funds before ramping up allocations over time, Ophelia Snyder tells Blockworks in an interview
The crypto infrastructure firm that partnered with Deutsche Bank last month is set to announce more large partnerships with banks soon, exec says
Binance was earlier instructed to cease serving Belgium because it offered services from countries outside the European Economic Area