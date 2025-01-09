Europe

BusinessLightspeed Newsletter

FTX didn’t know Backpack bought its EU arm

We’re talking about FTX here, so we could have anticipated that things wouldn’t go as smoothly as planned

by Jack Kubinec /
Forward Guidance NewsletterPolicy

Euro Area preps for Trump second term, tariff risks 

US tariffs may lower Euro Area GDP by 0.4%, the Institute of International Finance estimated

by Casey Wagner /
Business

Funding Roundup: Stablecoin fundraising and M&A activity heats up

Two stablecoin firms made announcements this week, with one raising an undisclosed amount and Paxos expanding into the EU through an acquisition

by Katherine Ross /
Forward Guidance Newsletter

The factors that led BTC above $66K…and what’s next?

Plus, the EU’s first DLT pilot regime is set to debut next month

by Ben Strack&Casey Wagner /
Business

Robinhood is seeing ‘a lot of engagement’ from retail users

The retail crowd is engaging with Robinhood both on and off chain, general manager Johann Kerbrat said

by Katherine Ross /
Empire Newsletter

Robinhood expanding in Europe while US landscape remains uncertain

Plus, this election just isn’t about crypto

by Katherine Ross&Michael McSweeney /
Business

Crypto ETF issuer Bitwise moving into Europe via acquisition

The acquisition is set to bring nine European-listed crypto ETPs under San Francisco-based Bitwise’s brand

by Ben Strack /
Business

Coinbase shifts focus back to Europe after return to Hawaii

Hawaii is “part of a broader momentum” toward crypto regulatory clarity worldwide, Coinbase’s chief policy officer tells Blockworks

by Ben Strack /
Opinion

MiCAR will give foreign stablecoins a clear advantage in Europe

Europe is handing Tether unforeseen advantages with MiCAR

by Gijs op de Weegh /
Analysis

On the Margin Newsletter: Future of crypto regulation uncertain amid European election results

Plus, ether ETF issuers hand in their revised S-1 documents today and analysts say trading could start as soon as this week

by Casey Wagner&Ben Strack /
Opinion

MiCA can bring clarity – but stablecoin restrictions must be revisited

MiCA is definitely a step in the right direction, but restrictions on stablecoin issuance and transactions still need work

by Jason Allegrante /
Policy

Circle becomes first global stablecoin issuer to become compliant under new EU laws

Circle has received a license to operate in the EU under the Markets in Crypto-Assets regulation

by Katherine Ross /
Business

Bitcoin mining giant pushes into Europe as rivals build out in US

Marathon Digital’s latest heating project in Finland part of broader vision to “drive the advancement of the digital asset compute industry,” CEO says

by Ben Strack /
Analysis

Empire Newsletter: Privacy coins sacrificed so crypto could run

Plus, is crypto regulation really worth it?

by David Canellis&Katherine Ross /
DeFi

Robinhood enables Solana staking for customers in Europe

The product will offer roughly 5% yield at launch

by Jack Kubinec /
Business

Robinhood’s crypto trade volume rose 10% in February

Last month’s crypto-related trade volumes via the investment app were roughly five times those seen in September 2023

by Ben Strack /
Finance

London Stock Exchange to accept physically-backed crypto ETN proposals

The FCA said Monday it would not object to such products being offered to professional investors

by Ben Strack /
Policy

Worldcoin wants to pursue legal action against Spain over data block

Worldcoin told Blockworks it was given “little recourse” other than filing a suit

by Katherine Ross /
Business

Kraken, OKX the latest crypto exchanges moving into new markets

Kraken now has registrations in the Netherlands, Spain, Italy and Ireland leading up to the implementation of EU’s MiCA regulation

by Ben Strack /
Policy

Polish town adopts stablecoin for local commerce

Up to 10 local businesses will accept payment with the new token at launch

by Jack Kubinec /
Finance

Low US spot bitcoin ETF fees spark ongoing price decreases in Europe

The move by CoinShares follows similar fee reductions from WisdomTree and Invesco last week

by Ben Strack /
Finance

Short-term view on spot bitcoin ETFs ‘a mistake’ says 21Shares president

Various investors likely to “dip their toe” into BTC funds before ramping up allocations over time, Ophelia Snyder tells Blockworks in an interview

by Ben Strack /
Business

Taurus expands Europe footprint after Deutsche Bank link-up

The crypto infrastructure firm that partnered with Deutsche Bank last month is set to announce more large partnerships with banks soon, exec says

by Ben Strack /
Business

Binance reopens for business in Belgium after regulatory hiccup

Binance was earlier instructed to cease serving Belgium because it offered services from countries outside the European Economic Area

by Shalini Nagarajan /

