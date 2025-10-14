S&P Global and Chainlink launch on-chain stablecoin risk assessments

Partnership enables S&P’s stablecoin stability data to flow directly into DeFi systems via Chainlink

by Blockworks /
article-image

valerii eidlin/Shutterstock and Adobe modified by Blockworks

share

S&P Global Ratings has partnered with Chainlink to publish its stablecoin stability assessments on-chain.

The collaboration uses Chainlink’s institutional-grade DataLink oracle infrastructure to deliver S&P’s independent stablecoin risk evaluations directly to decentralized finance (DeFi) applications and institutional systems.

The SSAs rate a stablecoin’s ability to maintain value parity with fiat currencies on a scale from 1 (very strong) to 5 (weak). 

While not formal credit ratings, the assessments analyze key factors such as collateral quality, liquidity management, and governance controls. 

Newsletter

Subscribe to The Breakdown

By embedding these evaluations into smart contracts through Chainlink’s decentralized network, DeFi protocols and investors can access real-time stability insights for automated risk management and lending decisions.

Chuck Mounts, Chief DeFi Officer at S&P Global, said the launch reflects the firm’s aim to “meet clients where they are” as institutional adoption of digital assets accelerates. Chainlink co-founder Sergey Nazarov called the integration “a critical step” in enabling traditional market standards to guide on-chain finance.

The move follows S&P Global’s 2023 debut of its Stablecoin Stability Assessments and expands the company’s data reach into blockchain ecosystems. It also aligns with broader efforts to bridge traditional finance with DeFi, joining similar Chainlink integrations from institutions like Deutsche Börse and the U.S. Department of Commerce.

S&P Global Ratings’ collaboration with Chainlink builds on a gradual expansion of its digital asset coverage since 2021. 

The firm has previously analyzed stablecoin reserves, crypto-backed lending, and tokenization frameworks across traditional credit markets. In December 2023, S&P launched its first stablecoin assessments, evaluating tokens USDC, USDT and others.

This is a developing story.

This article was generated with the assistance of AI and reviewed by editor Jeffrey Albus before publication.

Get the news in your inbox. Explore Blockworks newsletters:

Tags

Newsletter

The Breakdown

Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.

Upcoming Events

Digital Asset Summit 2026

Javits Center North | 445 11th Ave

Tues - Thurs, March 24 - 26, 2026

Blockworks’ Digital Asset Summit (DAS) will feature conversations between the builders, allocators, and legislators who will shape the trajectory of the digital asset ecosystem in the US and abroad.

buy ticketslearn more

recent research

Unlocked by Template.png

Research

The Cross‑Chain Interoperability Stack

The march toward an interoperable and onchain-by-default internet depends on reliable messaging and value transfer across heterogeneous domains. Crosschain protocols now process >$1.3T in combined annual transfer volume and secure tens of millions of user interactions, yet no single design dominates.

by Nick Carpinito

/

news

article-image

Policy

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage touts plans for crypto deregulation, Bitcoin reserve

Reform UK’s party leader Farage took the stage at DAS London this morning

by Blockworks /
article-image

AnalysisDeFi

Crypto liquidations drive historic market turbulence 

Friday saw dramatic crypto market activity in the hours after President Donald Trump threatened a new flare-up in US-China trade tensions.

by Michael McSweeney /
article-image

Markets

Polymarket bets trigger Nobel leak probe in Norway

Officials suspect potential insider trading after wagers on Nobel Peace Prize winner surged hours before announcement

by Blockworks /
article-image

Finance

Morgan Stanley opens crypto fund access to all wealth clients

The bank will allow bitcoin and ether fund exposure in any account type, marking a post-election shift in Wall Street’s crypto stance

by Blockworks /
article-image

Business

Kalshi raises $300M at $5B valuation

The CFTC-regulated event-trading platform expands into hybrid markets as Wall Street and crypto investors converge

by Blockworks /
article-image

Policy

Russia’s central bank to allow limited crypto activity by banks

The Bank of Russia will let banks handle cryptocurrencies under tight reserve caps as lawmakers prepare a digital asset bill

by Blockworks /