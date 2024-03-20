Anthony Scaramucci

There are a total of 9 articles associated with Anthony Scaramucci.
Policy

Digital Asset Summit Day 3: UK policymakers say they are all-in on crypto 

The third and final day of the conference started off with a bang when SkyBridge’s Anthony Scaramucci bashed his former boss

by Casey Wagner /
Finance

ETF adoption set to keep driving bitcoin price: 10T’s Dan Tapiero

“The entire US wealth management world is trying to cross this little bridge into the new world,” crypto fund executive says

by Ben Strack /
People

Sam Bankman-Fried faces an uphill battle in fraud case, former mentor Scaramucci says

“I just think it’s really sad that he’s giving the cryptocurrency world a bad moniker as a result of all this,” Scaramucci said.

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Finance

Scaramucci Flew to Bahamas to Help Bankman-Fried. It Didn’t Work

FTX bought 30% of SkyBridge Capital earlier this year, but now founder Anthony Scaramucci says he wants to buy it back from Sam Bankman-Fried

by Ben Strack /
Markets

Poll: US Voters Who Own Crypto Are on the Rise, Just in Time for Midterms

GMI PAC, a new crypto-focused political action committee, is preparing for Election Day

by Casey Wagner /
Finance

FTX Ventures Buys 30% Stake in Scaramucci’s SkyBridge Capital

The crypto exchange’s venture arm will help SkyBridge with both crypto and non-crypto related initiatives moving forward

by Ben Strack /
Markets

Did Macro Kill Crypto or Are Risk-laden Lenders to Blame?

Blockworks caught up with SkyBridge Capital’s Anthony Scaramucci and Arca’s CIO Jeff Dorman for their take on why crypto is down heavily

by David Canellis /
Markets

Are TradFi and Crypto Set for an M&A Explosion?

SkyBridge’s Scaramucci predicts a large traditional bank could look to buy a firm like Coinbase

by Ben Strack /
DeFiMarkets

Polygon Trust, and Crypto Economy ETF Hit the Market

Osprey Funds launches fifth product of the year on same day that First Trust and SkyBridge unveil newest offering.

by Ben Strack /

