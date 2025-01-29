art

There are a total of 9 articles associated with art.
0xResearch NewsletterWeb3

State of the art: Experiments from The Met and Hollywood

Gamified art history and collaborative world-building showcases the ways crypto is unlocking audience engagement

by Macauley Peterson /
Opinion

No, it’s not okay to physically assault NFT critics (even if it’s just a slap)

If fans of non-fungible art can’t take criticism, it might be because their fandom has less to do with art and more to do with Number Go Up

by Molly Jane Zuckerman /
PolicyWeb3

UK sports committee wants football to tackle fan tokens, NFTs

A report released Wednesday recommended against using NFTs in football as a valid measure of fan engagement due to price instability and fan group concerns

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Opinion

You aren’t thinking hard enough about digital art

By dismissing something you don’t understand, you deprive yourself of the opportunity to appreciate a movement before it is widely embraced

by Max Widmer /
Opinion

Here’s How to Not Feel Guilty About Using AI to Make Yourself Into a Handsome Pirate

Cries of plagiarism can be nipped in the bud if blockchain is used with AI to give artists protection over their own art

by Scott Lawin /
Policy

Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission Calls for Regulation of NFTs

The Hong Kong regulator warns investors of risks associated with investing in non-fungible tokens

by Ornella Hernandez /
Web3

Bored Ape Yacht Club Lead Artist Set to Release Her New NFT Collection

The artist known as “All Seeing Seneca” told Blockworks how it feels to see her primate drawings turn into a billion-dollar empire.

by Morgan Chittum /
Markets

Two Works by Banksy Auctioned for Ether at Sotheby’s

Before the ContitutionDAO’s defeat, a pair of paintings by artist Banksy together fetched 3,093 ETH, or about $12.5 million, in a historic first for the auction house.

by Macauley Peterson /
Web3

NFT Artist Beeple Auctions Latest Work for $28.9M at Christie’s

“Human One” is a real-life sculpture that comes with a non-fungible token.

by Morgan Chittum /

