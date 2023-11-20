ASICs
The bitcoin mining services firm’s new hardware procurement and shipping arm follows a similar launch by Foundry in July 2022
Texas-focused bitcoin miner Riot orders initial wave of more than 33,000 MicroBT machines in bid to on-shore supply chain
After deal with GEM Mining, Sabre56 CEO discusses the firm’s seven-year bitcoin plan with Blockworks, which includes geographic expansion
Intel will stop accepting orders for its bitcoin mining chip, Blockscale, on October 20, ready to be phased out completely next year
Offering designed to capture upside of crypto winter, largest digital currency asset manager says
Bitcoin mining equipment is costly and electricity does not come cheap, plus, there are some big players on the scene
Cryptoasset markets haven’t seen a prolonged “altcoin season” for more than a year, but heavy economic pressure on bitcoin miners could change that
Trapped between plummeting bitcoin prices, climbing electricity rates and high-interest debt, many bitcoin miners are finding themselves underwater
Intel is hoping its advance into crypto mining will help it claw back some of its lost market share