Business

Luxor aims to ease crypto miner logistics as halving looms

The bitcoin mining services firm’s new hardware procurement and shipping arm follows a similar launch by Foundry in July 2022

by Ben Strack /
Business

Riot inks MicroBT deal to build bitcoin miners in US — not China

Texas-focused bitcoin miner Riot orders initial wave of more than 33,000 MicroBT machines in bid to on-shore supply chain

by Ben Strack /
Business

Bitcoin Player Shifts Focus From Miner Consulting to Hosting

After deal with GEM Mining, Sabre56 CEO discusses the firm’s seven-year bitcoin plan with Blockworks, which includes geographic expansion

by Ben Strack /
Business

Intel Axes Bitcoin Mining Chip

Intel will stop accepting orders for its bitcoin mining chip, Blockscale, on October 20, ready to be phased out completely next year

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Finance

Grayscale Unveils Mining Hardware Exposure Via Private Product

Offering designed to capture upside of crypto winter, largest digital currency asset manager says

by Ben Strack /
Markets

The Days of Lucrative Bitcoin Mining at Home are Over

Bitcoin mining equipment is costly and electricity does not come cheap, plus, there are some big players on the scene

by Casey Wagner /
Markets

Bitcoin Miners May Trigger Altcoin Season – But We’re Not There Yet

Cryptoasset markets haven’t seen a prolonged “altcoin season” for more than a year, but heavy economic pressure on bitcoin miners could change that

by David Canellis /
Markets

Crashing Prices Expose Bitcoin Mining Industry’s Addiction to Leverage

Trapped between plummeting bitcoin prices, climbing electricity rates and high-interest debt, many bitcoin miners are finding themselves underwater

by David Canellis&Michael Bodley /
Markets

Can Intel Chip Away at the $17B Bitcoin Mining Market With New ASIC?

Intel is hoping its advance into crypto mining will help it claw back some of its lost market share

by Sebastian Sinclair /

