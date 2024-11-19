Bakkt

BusinessForward Guidance Newsletter

Trump Media shares ride post-election, potential crypto acquisition wave 

The market is, presumably, confused about what a Trump win means for the social media company

by Casey Wagner /
Markets

Polygon, Cardano, Solana delisted from Bakkt, 1 week after Robinhood

US-based platforms are delisting native cryptocurrencies of major blockchains in the wake of broad classifications in SEC lawsuits

by Katherine Ross /
Business

Bakkt Execs: Apex Crypto Acquisition ‘Fast Tracks’ Path to Profitability

The crypto marketplace seeks to expand internationally and ramp up its custody business after enduring a net loss of $45 million in the first quarter

by Ben Strack /
Business

Bakkt Set To Discontinue Consumer App in B2B Push

“Forward-thinking brands” viewing 2023 as crypto opportunity window before next bull market, Bakkt marketing chief says

by Ben Strack /
Finance

Nexo Taps Bakkt to Custody Customers’ Ether and Bitcoin

A portion of Nexo’s digital assets are to be held in the Bakkt Warehouse, the company’s custody platform

by Sebastian Sinclair /
Markets

TVL Across All Chains Hits All-time High, SOL and LINK Outperform: Markets Wrap

Total value locked (TVL) across all chains hit an all time high, crypto investment products see record inflows, SOL and LINK outperform the market.

by Sam Martin /
Finance

Mastercard to Offer Crypto Credit, Debit Cards

The global payment network will soon expand its cryptocurrency services to customers in a partnership with digital asset firm Bakkt.

by Morgan Chittum /

