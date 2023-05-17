Bancor

DeFi

Bancor Perks for Liquidity Providers Broke Securities Laws: Lawsuit

DeFi protocol Bancor is again under fire for alleged breaches of securities laws, facing a fresh lawsuit over impermanent loss protection

by Katherine Ross /
BusinessWeb3

Matching Crypto Wallets to Twitter Accounts: Web3 Marketing Takes Off

Bancor and Immutable are among the users of a startup tool that matches millions of crypto wallet holders to social media profiles

by Ben Strack /
DeFiMarkets

Bancor Uses ‘Emergency Powers’ to Fight ‘Hostile Antagonist’

Blockworks Exclusive: A market meltdown, substantial short positions and BNT rewards being dumped brought Bancor to the brink of catastrophe

by Shalini Nagarajan /
DeFi

Bancor Halts Impermanent Loss Safeguard To Fight Off ‘Hostile Antagonist’

Bancor’s claim to be “the only DeFi staking protocol with single-sided liquidity and 100% impermanent loss protection” appears shaken

by Sebastian Sinclair /
DeFi

New Version of Bancor Ups Ante With Crypto Market-making Rewards

Version 3 of the liquidity protocol aims to address all the shortcomings of its predecessor

by Macauley Peterson /

